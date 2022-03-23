CarbonClick Partners With Lima Airport To Enable More Climate Friendly Travellers

New Zealand enviro tech company CarbonClick welcomes Lima Airport as a partner in the global mission to enable more climate-friendly travel.

CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse says, "Our partnership with Lima Airport is helping passengers make a real difference in Peru, a country that is in the top 50 most vulnerable countries impacted by climate change. Together, we are providing travellers with the opportunity to offset the climate effects of flying with a full carbon offsetting programme.

The programme enables passengers to trace their contributions to specific climate projects as demonstrated by Lima Airport's commitment to sustainability."

Global travellers understand the impact air travel has on the environment. According to a recent survey by McKinsey & Company, 46% of them would pay a premium, a voluntary offset contribution, to make flying carbon neutral.

CarbonClick acknowledges that barriers to participation in carbon offsetting programmes are often around trust and understanding in the offsetting platform and projects. At the heart of every CarbonClick programme are highly transparent and traceable projects that directly benefit people, places and the planet. CarbonClick enables travellers to easily understand the power of their contribution, and trace it to the carbon credits offset by these high value projects.

All projects are verified and demonstrate specific UN Sustainable Development Goals. While organisations can combine local and international projects, Lima Airport has selected two verified projects to improve the social and environmental wellbeing of Peru and its people.

The two projects are; ‘Cleaner Cookstoves in Peru’, which will improve the long-term living conditions of around 600,000 people living in poverty in the Ayacucho and Huancavelica regions. This project will deliver significant socio-environmental benefits to the people and fulfil seven of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The second project is the tropical rainforest protection and land restoration of the Tambopata-Bahuaja Biodiversity Reserve. This project focuses on the conservation and protection of 30 high conservation species and the creation of 632 jobs by restoring 4,000 ha of land to produce high-value fine and aromatic cacao. In addition to this, 1 million trees will be planted, and over 1/2 million hectares of forest will be protected. This bold project is certified under the Climate, Community, and Biodiversity Standard (CCB) to the gold level for both biodiversity and climate change adaptation. The project also fulfills 11 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Lima Airport Sustainability Manager, Julissa Salavarria says, “Lima Airport is committed to being #MoreThanAnAirport, which for us means transcending our value chain under a sustainable approach. In this context, today the airport and the new construction of the terminal are supplied with electrical energy of 100% renewable origin and we want to add value to our passengers, facilitating carbon neutral trips. Our partnership with CarbonClick has put this initiative into action making us the first airport in Latin America to offer this opportunity.”

CarbonClick

CarbonClick at Lima Airport

© Scoop Media

