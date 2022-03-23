Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CubiCasa Enters Australian And New Zealand Real Estate Market Through Partnership With Bladescenes

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 7:54 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Bladescenes joins list of companies to adapt CubiCasa's advanced mobile property scanning technology, the first of its kind in Australia and New Zealand

SAN JOSE, CA, Mar 22, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - CubiCasa, a global-reaching real estate software company headquartered in Oulu, Finland, has announced a partnership with Bladescenes, a leading creative marketing agency for real estate located in Auckland, New Zealand. This partnership marks a notable boost to CubiCasa's ongoing expansion into the Australian and New Zealand real estate markets, accelerating the global growth of its mobile property scanning technology.

Bladescenes offers creative photography, videography, and now virtual floor plans as a part of its agency services. Bladescenes markets homes by capturing their prepossessing architect and layout potential through the use of digital technology. CubiCasa's mobile capture technology gives Bladescenes' customers the capability to visualize their dream floor plan while speeding up the home inspection and valuation process.

"By partnering with Bladescenes, we are continuing to work toward our mission of modernizing and digitizing the real estate process on a global scale," said Jeff Allen, President of CubiCasa. "This relationship gives us the opportunity to become the one-stop shop for real estate and mortgage professionals in Australia and New Zealand while continuing to expand in the U.S., Europe, and other target markets."

CubiCasa, which was founded in 2014 and launched its scanning solution in 2019, has successfully entered the Australian and New Zealand markets, furthering its growth by partnering with successful players in the real estate industry. The company is working with close to 40 leading companies across both countries.

"CubiCasa's technology will allow us to integrate floor plan and sketch capabilities into our offering along with photography," said George McNabb, Creative Director of Bladescenes. "By using CubiCasa's easy-to-use app, we are seeing increased adoption and lower margin of error. CubiCasa has totally changed our business and we are grateful to be partnering with them."

About CubiCasa

Headquartered in Oulu, Finland, CubiCasa is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning and is known for its fast and easy-to-use floor plan app on the App Store and Google Play Store. CubiCasa's technology is used in 144 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate.

http://www.cubi.casa/

About Bladescenes

Founded in 2012, Bladescenes remains at the forefront of real estate technology and marketing, offering a range of services that includes photography, videography, floor planning, virtual open homes, and virtual staging. With our dedicated team of real estate experts and advanced technology, Bladescenes ensures agents and homeowners have access to the leading and most creative ways to list and sell a property.

https://www.bladescenes.com/

