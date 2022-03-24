Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Professor Martin Thrupp Awarded Rare Honour

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Principals Federation

"We congratulate Professor Martin Thrupp, School of Educational Leadership and Policy, at Waikato University, who has been awarded a very rare Honorary Doctorate from the University of Turku, Finland," said Cherie Taylor-Patel, President of the New Zealand Principals' Federation (NZPF).

The Honorary Doctorate recognises Professor Thrupp's significant research contributions to multinational and international school and educational reforms. His most recent research focuses on global education business and privatisation developments in education in Finland, Sweden and New Zealand.

"Professor Thrupp has been praised for his insights by Finnish academics and his outstanding contributions to research on Finnish comprehensive schooling," she said.

Professor Thrupp is well known to school principals in New Zealand as the author of "The Search for Better Educational Standards - A cautionary Tale", a critique of the national standards policy, and his many other publications and research articles for which he has won awards, including receiving the prestigious McKenzie Award of the New Zealand Association of Research Excellence in 2016. He is currently a columnist for the NZ Principal magazine of the Principals Federation.

"As a profession, we could not be more proud that Professor Thrupp has been singled out as a leading international light in the field of educational policy research and that his work has been acclaimed with this extremely rare Honorary Doctorate from the University of Turku," she said.

