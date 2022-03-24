Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Immigration New Zealand Are Once Again Changing The Rules For Employers Before They Have Been Implemented

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 6:51 pm
Opinion: New Zealand Immigration Law

By Aaron Martin, Immigration Lawyer

Several changes were recently made to streamline the employer accreditation process in response to the Government’s 5-step plan for reconnecting New Zealand to the world. We explain the changes and what they mean for employers.

On 22 March INZ announced that there will be no difference in the accreditation requirements between standard and high-volume accreditation.

Yet it appears that what they’ve done is apply some of the high-volume accreditation requirements they previously announced and now indicate these will apply across the board. That includes providing pastoral care type information; ensuring that employees and the employer have completed employment rights modules.

INZ indicated to employers that gaining accreditation would be a “light touch application” but in the same breath impose quite significant requirements of record-keeping.

This suggests the initial application will be declaration-based. Which will rely on businesses making a statement that they meet the criteria and intend to meet the standards indicated to maintain accreditation.

That’s great for fast tracking applications, but essentially what that means is that INZ doesn’t have the resource to process applications that have a high level of documentation because of competing HR demands on their staff to process the 2021 one off residence visa.

I suspect at the 12-month renewal stage they will do an audit to ensure declarations made the previous year were true and correct. Read about all of the changes in detail here:

Other important takeaways

· Jobs paid 200% above median wage (@$115,481.16) won’t require a Labour Market Test and there will be a residence pathway for high income earners.

· All employers are going to have to offer settlement support information. The employers will need to document these.

· Advertising requirements necessitate at least two weeks of advertising on a national job listing website in order to be acceptable for a job check. It will have to include minimum and maximum pay rates, guaranteed hours of work, location of employment, as well as minimum qualifications and work experience skills rather than specifications necessary to do the job.

· INZ appears to have backtracked on the plan for regional skill shortage lists. The Labour Market Test is no longer going to be regionalised and all employers need to advertise their vacancies except where that job carries a pay rate at least twice the median wage. This means employers are not likely to get a Work Visa for a position that pays below $26.76/hr after July. Job advertisement content is going to be more closely examined by INZ and there are prescriptive advertisement requirements that employers need to be aware of.

Simplifying… with a sting

This seems to be an effort at simplification to try and get the system operational at a time when INZ is struggling under its workflow (as usual).

I think INZ have also realised the complex plan they had in place is simply not able to be executed given those demands. But more importantly, delays in processing accreditation status applications and hindering employers’ ability to get workers through the border at a time of chronic skill shortage would make the government even more unpopular than it is with the business community. So, they have developed a model that will allow a quick turnaround, but with the sting in the tail that allows them to audit and penalise at the renewal stage.

It’s going to be important for employers to ensure they are set up correctly so that in future they don’t have any issues with “compliance” and run the risk of losing their accreditation status at the renewal stage in 12 months’ time.

Aaron Martin – Principal Immigration Lawyer at New Zealand Immigration Law

Aaron Martin is one of New Zealand’s most highly regarded immigration law practitioners. He has extensive experience in assisting individuals, SMEs, and large multinational corporations.

With over 20 years in general legal practice and a thorough working knowledge of relevant tax law and commercial law, Aaron is skilled in assisting investor-category applicants and migrants planning to establish a business in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Immigration Law on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: Jobs Are Plentiful, But Earnings Not Keeping Pace With Inflation
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 6.6 points in the March quarter to a level of 113.5. This is the highest reading for the index since June 2019... More>>


Consumer NZ: The Majority Of New Zealanders Are Driving Less To Counter Costly Fuel Prices
A fuel pricing poll by Consumer NZ found four out of five respondents (or 81 percent) are driving less due to the price of petrol and diesel hitting painful levels. “With the price of fuel past $3 a litre in most parts of the country, it's inevitable that we're seeing many New Zealanders looking to minimise their driving... More>>

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels
Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>


Consumer NZ: Global Pressure To Rein In Buy Now Pay Later Services
Consumer advocates from nine countries, including New Zealand, have teamed up to target legal loopholes that enable buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses to avoid credit regulation... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Updated Summary Of NZ Groundwater Quality
This World Water Day, New Zealand scientists are drawing attention to the precious resource of freshwater stored under the ground as part of a global effort to raise awareness of groundwater... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 