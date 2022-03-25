Commission Clears Camplify To Acquire THL’s Mighway And SHAREaCAMPER

The Commerce Commission has cleared Camplify Co (NZ) Limited, a subsidiary of ASX-listed Camplify Holdings Limited, to acquire the New Zealand assets and business of Tourism Holdings Limited’s (THL’s) peer-to-peer motorhome and campervan rental platforms, Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER.

Deputy Chair Sue Begg said the Commission was satisfied that the acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition in any New Zealand market.

“We recognise that the Proposed Acquisition will result in Camplify becoming the major peer-to-peer RV rental platform in New Zealand. However, after careful consideration, the Commission is satisfied that the Proposed Acquisition is unlikely to substantially lessen competition when compared with the situation if the Proposed Acquisition does not proceed.”

A public version of the written reasons for the decision will be available on the Commission’s case register in due course.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

The Commission is also currently considering an application from THL Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd. We published a statement of issues for this proposed merger on 11 March 2022.

