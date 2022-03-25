Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NAIT Limited Defers A Decision To Increase Levies To Further Consider Submissions Received

Friday, 25 March 2022, 9:59 am
Press Release: OSPRI New Zealand

The National Animal Identification and Tracing scheme, NAIT Limited, closed consultation with farmers and collection agents on proposed increases to NAIT levies on Friday 25 February 2022.

Together with proposed increases in Crown and deer industry contributions, it is proposed that these levies will be used to continue the important work NAIT Limited has been doing since the M. bovis outbreak in 2017 to improve the traceability system so that it is easy for farmers to use and performs in the event of a disease outbreak.

The consultation proposal was distributed to all registered persons in charge of NAIT animals, funders, and collection agents. The consultation proposal was also promoted extensively using rural media, radio, and social media.

Throughout the 5-week consultation period, NAIT Ltd ran 4 public webinars and attended 19 committee meetings and primary sector events to discuss the proposal and allow stakeholders an opportunity to ask questions and have their say. A total of 147 submissions were made with a mix of submitters, including levy payers, primary sector groups and collection agents.

While not everyone supported the proposed increase in levies, the overall sentiment from the submissions is a reluctant acceptance of the need to increase funding to improve the system, and that NAIT Ltd needs to deliver on their commitments to create a user-friendly and effective system.

However, based on the submissions received, the Board of NAIT Limited has decided to defer any decision on NAIT Levies to 19 May 2022 to allow for a comprehensive review of feedback.

Kevin Forward, Head of Traceability says of the move to defer the decision on levy increases:

‘OSPRI is determined to get better at listening to the farmers and industries we service. The purpose of this consultation was to hear and consider the feedback from levy payers before making any decisions.’

‘Based on feedback, the NAIT Board has decided to defer the decision on increasing levies to further consider the submissions received. I believe this shows our commitment to genuinely engage with levy payers on the proposal’.

