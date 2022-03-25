Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Institute Of Rural Health To Join Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network

Friday, 25 March 2022, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rural General Practice Network

The New Zealand Institute of Rural Health (the Institute) will bring a wealth of rural health research history and knowledge when it joins forces with Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network when the new organisation officially launches in July 2022.

Since its beginning in 2001, the Institute has supported several large rural research projects and supported a variety of other important work.

Some of these achievements include the establishment of the national e-learning service in conjunction with the Open Polytechnic of New Zealand, the development of support programmes for undergraduate students, and the publication of the New Zealand Rural Health Care – Standard Treatment Guidelines First Edition.

Trustees of the Institute believe its vision of a healthy future for rural New Zealanders is shared by Hauora Taiwhenua, and that uniting as one will strengthen the shared voice of both organisations.

“The discussions we’ve had have confirmed our beliefs that the goals and aspirations of the Institute will be encompassed by Hauora Taiwhenua if we all get on board,” says New Zealand Institute of Rural Health Chair Wendy McGowan.

New Zealand Rural General Practice Network Chief Executive Dr Grant Davidson says that Hauora Taiwhenua’s proposed Rural Health Research & Education Chapter will carry on the Institute’s legacy in its rural research work.

“The NZIRH’s knowledge and expertise will make a valuable contribution to our future rural health research as Hauora Taiwhenua.”

The New Zealand Rural General Practice Network (the Network) board developed the idea for Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network, in collaboration with other rural health groups, to be the united and trusted voice for rural health and wellbeing in New Zealand.

Following the final vote from members of the Network at the AGM in March 2022, the New Zealand Rural General Practice Network will officially transition to Hauora Taiwhenua to be operational on 1 July 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Rural General Practice Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac: Jobs Are Plentiful, But Earnings Not Keeping Pace With Inflation
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 6.6 points in the March quarter to a level of 113.5. This is the highest reading for the index since June 2019... More>>


Consumer NZ: The Majority Of New Zealanders Are Driving Less To Counter Costly Fuel Prices
A fuel pricing poll by Consumer NZ found four out of five respondents (or 81 percent) are driving less due to the price of petrol and diesel hitting painful levels. “With the price of fuel past $3 a litre in most parts of the country, it's inevitable that we're seeing many New Zealanders looking to minimise their driving... More>>

Commerce Commission: Businesses Warned About The Consequences Of Cartels
Businesses are being reminded that agreements they reach with their competitors can result in imprisonment, in the latest education campaign from the Commerce Commission... More>>


Consumer NZ: Global Pressure To Rein In Buy Now Pay Later Services
Consumer advocates from nine countries, including New Zealand, have teamed up to target legal loopholes that enable buy now pay later (BNPL) businesses to avoid credit regulation... More>>



LAWA: Scientists Release Updated Summary Of NZ Groundwater Quality
This World Water Day, New Zealand scientists are drawing attention to the precious resource of freshwater stored under the ground as part of a global effort to raise awareness of groundwater... More>>


Fonterra: Reports Its Interim Results
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today announced its 2022 Interim Results which show the Co-op has delivered a half year Profit After Tax of NZ$364 million... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 