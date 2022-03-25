New Zealand Institute Of Rural Health To Join Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network

The New Zealand Institute of Rural Health (the Institute) will bring a wealth of rural health research history and knowledge when it joins forces with Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network when the new organisation officially launches in July 2022.

Since its beginning in 2001, the Institute has supported several large rural research projects and supported a variety of other important work.

Some of these achievements include the establishment of the national e-learning service in conjunction with the Open Polytechnic of New Zealand, the development of support programmes for undergraduate students, and the publication of the New Zealand Rural Health Care – Standard Treatment Guidelines First Edition.

Trustees of the Institute believe its vision of a healthy future for rural New Zealanders is shared by Hauora Taiwhenua, and that uniting as one will strengthen the shared voice of both organisations.

“The discussions we’ve had have confirmed our beliefs that the goals and aspirations of the Institute will be encompassed by Hauora Taiwhenua if we all get on board,” says New Zealand Institute of Rural Health Chair Wendy McGowan.

New Zealand Rural General Practice Network Chief Executive Dr Grant Davidson says that Hauora Taiwhenua’s proposed Rural Health Research & Education Chapter will carry on the Institute’s legacy in its rural research work.

“The NZIRH’s knowledge and expertise will make a valuable contribution to our future rural health research as Hauora Taiwhenua.”

The New Zealand Rural General Practice Network (the Network) board developed the idea for Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network, in collaboration with other rural health groups, to be the united and trusted voice for rural health and wellbeing in New Zealand.

Following the final vote from members of the Network at the AGM in March 2022, the New Zealand Rural General Practice Network will officially transition to Hauora Taiwhenua to be operational on 1 July 2022.

© Scoop Media

