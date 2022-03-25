International Fashion Designer Adds A Supreme Award To Closet

To succeed in 2021 the Auckland Business Chamber encouraged business to change, innovate and reimagine the way they work. In order to present the Westpac Auckland Business Awards, they have had to do the same.

Last night 500 people, across 5 locations were brought together to recognise the best businesses in Central Auckland, while supporting the industry that was hit the hardest - an innovative approach to the Covid19 Protection Framework.

It was a night worth celebrating for many businesses across Central Auckland, especially for Juliette Hogan as they secured the win for the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2021 – Central Region.

Juliette Hogan opened their first store in Ponsonby, Auckland in 2007, and has quietly driven the brand to where it sits today as one of New Zealand’s most successful boutique designers with five NZ stores and multiple stockists throughout the country.

“It was evident that Juliette Hogan is a strong business despite all obstacles of the last two years. They have a great understanding of their audience, their marketing is backed by strategy, their business plans are backed by data analysis, their customers are at the heart of what they do, and their family values are embedded into their company culture.” says Natalie Woodbridge, GM: Events and Marketing, Auckland Business Chamber.

“It is so special to win the Supreme Award tonight, it's an absolute testament to the team, we work so hard and to be recognised at this level for what we have achieved is just so wonderful. We will definitely be back it’s such a wonderful thing to be part of, we love the opportunity to network at these event and it’s an absolute privilege to be a finalist alongside the other businesses tonight.” says Juliette Hogan

Chair of the Westpac Auckland Business Awards, Mike Burke said “Juliette Hogans reaction to the Covid-19 lockdown disruption to retail, supply chains and the growing threats from major international online fashion brands and portals to NZ customers was first-class. Their Strategy & Planning ensured they focused and relied on their purpose and were truly empowered by their company values. As such Juliette Hogan have become a stronger business and grown as a result. They are a fashion company that has done the discipline and mahi over multiple years to be revered as an amazing business.”

“It is due to the breadth of excellence Juliette Hogan has showed, during exceptionally trying times, that we as judges are honoured to have them named Supreme Business for the Westpac Auckland Business Awards – Central Region. Juliette Hogan the person, and the business, should be commended for curating and designing more than amazing fashion but also a tremendous team, empowering culture and a celebrated business.” says Burke.

The announcement capped an already successful evening for Juliette Hogan after they won the Excellence in Marketing and Excellence in Customer Service Delivery.

Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Michael Barnett congratulated Juliette Hogan on their success.

“They have shown resilience, and innovation through both stable and unprecedented times and are deserving winners. It is important they are recognised.” says Michael Barnett, Chief Executive, Auckland Business Chamber.

Other category winners this evening included specialists in seismic engineering, Tectonus; a luxury, science-led natural skincare, Emma Lewisham; online pet retailer, Pet.co.nz; Libelle Group, leading school food and beverage provider; digital classroom tool shaping the future of education, Kami; Hawkins, building with pride in Aotearoa since 1946; and New Zealand’s leading IT training provider, Techtorium NZIIT.

“What people have noticed tonight are the new businesses, the young people, the new talent that are entering these awards – but these businesses are not just entering the awards, they are our future thinkers, our exporters, our employers, our leaders – they are the businesses of tomorrow. We should be taking notice of them and celebrating them.” says Barnett.

Westpac NZ Head of Business Banking, Mark Steed, praised the courage and tenacity of Auckland businesses through two years of uncertainty.

“Tonight’s winners and finalists, as well as the wider business community, have excelled at finding new ways of doing business with new customers,” Mr Steed said. “Their strength and resilience will be vital as Auckland prepares to open back up to the world in 2022.

“At Westpac, we‘re proud to be working with Kiwi businesses and using our industry specialisation approach to help them adapt and thrive. Whatever this year throws at us, we know they’ll continue to help drive our economy in a strong and sustainable way.”

The category winners from the central region:

Excellence In Innovation - sponsored by Auckland Unlimited

Tectonus

Excellence In Customer Service Delivery - sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson

Juliette Hogan

Best Emerging Business - sponsored by Air New Zealand

Emma Lewisham

Excellence In Marketing – sponsored by Cordis

Juliette Hogan

People’s Choice – by sponsored by Paintvine

Pet.co.nz

Excellence In Strategy and Planning - sponsored by Nauhria Group

Libelle Group Ltd

Excellence In International Trade - sponsored by Ports of Auckland

Kami

Employer of the Year - sponsored by 2degrees

Hawkins

Excellence In Community Contribution - sponsored by Westpac

Techtorium NZITT

Supreme Business Excellence Award - sponsored by Westpac

Juliette Hogan

