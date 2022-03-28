National Crime Check Experiences Increase In Demand For Food Delivery Industry

National Crime Check, a third-party provider of Ministry of Justice criminal record checks, is a highly regarded option in the on-demand delivery industry, used by businesses such as Menulog in New Zealand.

After three years of successful partnership with National Crime Check in Australia, late last year Menulog partnered with NCC in New Zealand too.

With food delivery services becoming increasingly popular since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies like Menulog trust National Crime Check to provide a smooth and reliable experience to gain Ministry of Justice criminal record checks for their couriers.

“National Crime Check’s services have helped to speed up our application process for new couriers,” says Steven Teoh, Director of Delivery at Menulog.

“The instaID+ technology means we are receiving accurate information about their criminal history, to add to our overall assessment of their suitability to work on the Menulog network.”

Through their screening process, including National Crime Check’s services, Menulog and their customers can be reassured that due diligence has been done to ensure a safe and reliable delivery service.

“National Crime Check is proud to partner with Menulog in both New Zealand and Australia,” says General Manager of National Crime Check, Georgie Betterman

“The on-demand food delivery industry is a growing market for us, and with the added benefit of identity confirmation, our services can really help when it comes to keeping on top of so many new contractors.”

National Crime Check can work with any kind of business, big or small, to provide a seamless MoJ criminal record check service integrated into the onboarding process. Visit http://nationalcrimecheck.nz for more information.

