FMA Issues Interim Stop Order To The One In Longhorn Partnership Fund

Monday, 28 March 2022, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko has today issued an interim stop order to The One Management GP Limited and James Law Realty regarding an offer in relation to The One in Longhorn Partnership Fund (‘the Fund’), which is only open to wholesale investors, including eligible investors.

A stop order is a regulatory tool the FMA can use to stop or prevent advertising or disclosure that is false or misleading, or is likely to confuse consumers or investors, on matters that influence their investment decision. The FMA can issue an interim order – which typically lasts for 15 working days – while it considers if a full stop order is warranted.

The FMA is concerned about statements by The One Management GP Limited regarding the Fund’s returns payable to investors and the level of risk in the investment.

The interim stop order prohibits The One Management GP Limited from:

  1. making any offers, issues, sales, or other acquisitions or disposals of units in the Fund;
  2. accepting applications for units in the Fund;
  3. distributing any restricted communication that relates to the offer of units in the Fund (i.e. removing any relevant internet advertising/websites, social media posts, sponsored advertising content, and billboards); and
  4. accepting further contributions, investments, or deposits in respect of units in the Fund.

Additionally, James Law Realty Limited, an entity involved in the promotion of the Fund, is prohibited from distributing any restricted communication that relates to the offer of units in the Fund.

The interim stop order was issued under section 465 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013.

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
