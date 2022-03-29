Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

QR Scanning And Vaccine Passes Likely To Go, Red Light Changes Will Do Little, Survey Finds

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 6:59 am
Press Release: Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

A snapshot survey by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce has found most businesses expect to drop their QR codes rules and vaccine pass requirements on 4 April, but most businesses do not expect changes to the Government’s Traffic Light system to have much impact.

Only one third of businesses believe the loosening of Red settings will have a positive impact, with a majority expecting no impact at all from the changes.

“The more the restrictions loosen, the more our members will bounce back - but that’s always in the context of public health and safety” said Simon Arcus, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

“We welcome the changes to outdoor dining requirements, outdoor gathering limits, because it sends the right message – it can be done safely and encourages confidence in returning to restaurants and hosting gatherings. But in the back of everyone’s minds we are still at Red, and tweaks to this setting can only go so far.

The survey found that just 7% of businesses intended to operate a My Vaccine Pass system after the requirement goes on April 4th and just 5% of businesses intend to continue asking customers to scan in with QR codes, with 85% planning to stop doing so.

“Removing compliance is a good start. Public servants, employees, customers, and tourists returning to the City is what’s needed next.”

The snapshot survey of 117 businesses was conducted over a four day period following the Government’s announcement, and respondents include business leaders from across Wellington and wider Central New Zealand.

March 2022: Snapshot Survey Results:

How do you think the recent changes to the Red setting will impact your business?

  • Positively: 35%
  • Negatively: 12%
  • No Impact: 50%

Will your organisation operate a My Vaccine Pass system, after doing so is no longer required on April 4?

  • Yes, we will operate a My Vaccine Pass system: 7%
  • No, but we are using a My Vaccine Pass system: 25%
  • No, we are not currently using a My Vaccine Pass system: 44%
  • No, we are not legally allowed to operate a My Vaccine Pass system (eg supermarkets/pharmacies): 4%
  • Not Sure: 20%

Will your organisation require employees to be vaccinated after the April 4th changes?

  • Yes – we are required to do so by a government mandate: 13%
  • Yes – we are not required to do so by a government mandate: 12%
  • No: 53%
  • Not sure: 22%

Will you continue to ask customers to scan in with a QR Code?

  • Yes: 5%
  • No: 86%
  • Not sure: 10%

