My Auto Shop Starts Bringing Mechanics To Doorsteps, Catering To Covid Driven Demand

After two years of innovating in the car repair industry, the Kiwi marketplace business My Auto Shop has just launched another new service to bring mechanics to the homes of Kiwis.

“You’ll soon see our Remote Technicians, in bright yellow, black & white vans, bringing car repairs to customers’ homes and offices,” says co-founder Andy Bowie. “Covid has made Kiwis want more than just clothes and groceries delivered to their doorstep, so we’re adapting part of our business to cater to that need.”

Since launching early in 2020, the business, which took on investment from Trade Me early last year, has had to adjust its model a few times as Covid impacted the industry. Currently My Auto Shop has over 300 workshop partners and automotive maintenance providers onboard the platform, all easily bookable for customers through an online tool, “similar to AirBnB, but for your car”, says Bowie.

“Our new Remote Technician service beautifully compliments our existing booking platform. We’ll be able to complete basic repairs, servicing and inspections at customer’s homes, while more complex work, that either takes longer or needs specialist tools, will continue to go into our workshops.”

Bowie says that the rapidly changing demands of customers in these unprecedented times has driven the introduction of the service. “With Covid looking like it’s going to be with us for the foreseeable future, many Kiwis don’t want to put themselves unnecessarily at risk. We’re already seeing them avoiding supermarkets, restaurants and retail, so we want to ensure they have a safe option while keeping their car safe to drive.” This service will also help people who are required to isolate themselves.

Naturally, the My Auto Shop team has paired the service with even more tech, such as the ability to track your mechanic like you would an Uber, and provide interactive, online job reports delivered straight to your inbox. This would complement the existing upfront pricing algorithm and online booking app.

Overseas, similar services are becoming more common, with the likes of Tesla and Rivian offering mobile servicing options and paving the way. “We know the future of car maintenance looks quite different to what it is today. Cars are needing different work completed, more electronic diagnostics and of course, customers are demanding more convenience. We believe our Remote Technicians make this future more accessible for all Kiwi car owners.”

Already, customers are seeing the new offer solve a real logistics problem. Hundreds of pre-purchase inspections are already flooding in for the remote technicians, removing the cumbersome need to coordinate with a seller to get a prospective vehicle to a testing station, especially when they are located in another city.

The experienced technicians at My Auto Shop are armed with comprehensive PPE, as well as misting machines to disinfect vehicles before and after the job. Standard social distancing and contact tracing protocols are also in place to ensure customer and mechanic safety.

Unfortunately My Auto Shop Remote Technicians won’t be completing any warrant of fitnesses. “Due to some rather out-dated legislation that requires all WoFs to be completed at a registered location, we’re not permitted to complete warrants at home. Despite us having the ability to bring equivalent equipment to complete the check, and having qualified, experienced inspectors readily available. This means customers are still forced to navigate the unpredictable lines at testing stations.”

The My Auto Shop Remote Technicians are currently operating in Auckland, and the team have plans to have the service in Wellington and Christchurch soon. However, they are also struggling with the industry-wide skill shortage and the ability to find staff, which Bowie says is slowing down the ability to expand to meet demand.

