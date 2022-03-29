Te Whare Hukahuka 2021 Highest Earner Award: Actualising Indigenous ECommerce Success

Ka Hao i te Ao; for indigenous by indigenous Ecommerce learning organisation, proudly announces that Tracy Maniapoto was the second-place winner of the 2021 Highest Earner Award (without business experience). Showing that anyone can succeed online with the Ka Hao system, and the tenacity to overcome their fears of failure.

“We teach that actualising success is a recurring process: ‘Learn the Knowledge’ and ‘Implement the Learning’, which will set the stage for ‘Launch and Growth’.” Ka Hao’s CEO, Travis O’Keefe, explained the importance of this award, “Tracy exemplifies the outstanding implementation of the pieces taught within the kaupapa (initiative).”

The first step in the entrepreneurial journey is rewiring old habits. Ka Hao does this through five comfort challenges like holding eye contact or learning to propose a solution. They were designed to move you from a fixed to a growth mindset.

Tracy explained why she coined them discomfort challenges, “At first, they felt like huge obstacles to overcome, but they are just what you need to do the course. They train the same skills needed to move from understanding prescriptive information to applying it in your business effectively.”

When Tracy, hailing from the Ngāpuhi tribe, founded Tracy Maniapoto, she wanted to help Māori reclaim te reo Māori (the Māori language) through traditional Māori weaving and jewellery.

“Both my parents are Māori, but I didn't grow up in a Māori environment. My father was a soldier, and we travelled a lot with the NZ Army…There was a bit of a disconnect for me. When I started learning to weave Kete Whakairo (woven flax bags) & kākahu (cloaks), it was a way to connect to Māori culture.”

However, having a product idea with a clear mission is only half the battle. The other half is finding the right people to assist with implementing that vision.

“When I was considering the Ka Hao programme, Julia Wikeepa, a friend and fellow award winner, convinced me to submit my application. I'm grateful for the encouragement and inspiration from Julia as I would not have undergone the transformative experience if not for having a friend that understood the [Ka Hao programme] benefits.

The comfort challenges, as part of the application process, assist you with finding that group of cheerleaders to help you through the programme and your business journey to come.

Another friend, Ka Hao participant, and fellow award winner, Tracey Aramoana, was also pivotal to my Ka Hao journey offering support and championing my video challenges with encouraging posts. One of the key benefits of the Ka Hao programme is the whānau support network - these connections are deeply genuine and continue well after the programme."

Although modules covering topics like video sales messaging, front & back-end use of Shopify, and product bundling aided her business’ improvement, it was the social media module that provided the most impact on her store.

“Ka Hao taught me to look at where our sales were coming from, and for me, it was Facebook and Instagram. The gap in my existing store was the social media module about Google Analytics, Facebook Pixels, and Search Engine Optimisation. I didn’t know how to set this up but Ka Hao i te Ao Programme helped easily tick it off and complete it. “

Tracy’s range of jewellery, sunglasses and totes provide a connection (aho) to the culture while prompting courageous conversations about its place in New Zealand.

You can check out the website https://www.tracymaniapoto.com/

Be sure to head over to the Ka Hao i te Ao website for further information on applications and the programme itself, visit: https://www.twh.co.nz/

The application for the Ka Hao i te Ao Programme is really simple. You must be of Māori or Pasifika descent and be able, and willing to commit at least 8-10 hours a week over 18 weeks.

Eligibility for a scholarship is based on completing the application form, and all five of the ‘Comfort Challenges designed to stretch and grow participants’.

