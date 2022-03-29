Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MacroActive Proud To Be Named A Finalist At NZ Tech Awards For Emerging Company Of The Year

Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 7:06 pm
Press Release: MacroActive

MacroActive a Finalist for the Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year Award: A Testament to Kiwi Entrepreneurship making an impact close to 500,000 people’s lives across the world.

MacroActive, a New Zealand-based SaaS platform that helps health & fitness creators turn their social media fans into paying subscribers, has for the second year in a row been named a finalist in the Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year category, hosted by NZ Hi-Tech Awards.

CEO of MacroActive, Ken Brickley, said of the nomination “One of the ways we measure success at MacroActive is by counting the number of lives we’ve helped improve and a nomination like this helps us celebrate nearly half a million people who have used our white label products to achieve their goals”.

Founded six-years ago by John Franich and Josef Rakich, MacroActive is currently in growth mode, with 100% CAGR for the last three years, and is now raising external capital to further accelerate growth and expand market share.

Said Brickley of the potential for growth “The possibility of helping even more people find ways to reach their fitness and well-being goals, through the creators they trust and look up to, is such an exciting frontier to be on the forefront of, along with the high-level of investment interest across the creator economy, with an estimated market size at $804 billion by 2025.”

To learn about how MacroActive works with creators to scale their offerings, please visit our website at www.macroactive.com

