FSC Launches Flagship Conference For 2022

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 9:52 am
Press Release: Financial Services Council

The FSC has launched its flagship annual conference for 2022. The conference theme this year reflects the FSC vision to grow the financial confidence and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

The FSC Conference 2022 will be held at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland on 21 and 22 September.

“We are delighted to be able to extend an invitation to the FSC Conference 2022, a fixture that has become an unmissable event on the annual calendar. It is our flagship event, and we look forward to welcoming delegates to come together and debate the issues of financial confidence and wellbeing in New Zealand,” says FSC CEO Richard Klipin.

“We are optimistic and hopeful that the sector will be able to connect in person at the conference for the first time in two years this coming spring.

“There is no doubt that the last few years have and continue to be challenging with the impact of Covid 19, alongside global and local changes in our sector and beyond. This conference is an opportunity to come together and delve into the key issues affecting the financial services industry in both New Zealand and across the globe.

“Across two days, delegates will hear from around 140 global leaders and experts, in more than 40 specially curated sessions.

“Our motto of great content drives great conferences will see our members working with the FSC team to curate and finalise stand out content for 2022. Delegates will have the chance to engage with New Zealand’s top political, regulatory and industry leaders on the big issues and challenge how the industry delivers life and health insurance, investments, and KiwiSaver to New Zealanders.

“The FSC Conference is designed by the sector to help those in the sector be better advocates for consumers, and help grow financial confidence and wellbeing” concludes Klipin.

After the past two years of lockdowns and restrictions, we look forward to bringing together the wider financial services community in person for the first time since spring 2019. We will offer a range of networking, business building and connecting activities for new and emerging businesses with the return of Pitch Perfect and Tech Alley where local FinTech, InsurTech, HealthTech, EduTech and RegTech companies are given the platform to pitch their products to the industry.

Tickets are being released today with a limited number of Super Early Bird tickets available.

