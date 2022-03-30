Toitoi – Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre Announce Exclusive Ticketing Partnership With Eventfinda

Eventfinda, the NZ owned and operated event ticketing and marketing platform, and Toitoi - Hawke’s Bay Arts & Events Centre are proud to announce their new ticketing partnership.

The focus of the partnership is based on providing a comprehensive customer and client experience, combining Toitoi’s community and commercial-based values with Eventfinda’s extensive ticketing and marketing reach.

As New Zealand’s largest event marketing and live entertainment platform, Eventfinda reaches a wider event going audience than all other local entertainment websites and publications combined.

Since reopening in 2020, Toitoi has been dedicated to creating exceptional customer and client experiences, reaffirming the significance of arts, culture and entertainment to the community. The Toitoi team has been nationally acknowledged for their work, winning ‘Best Small Venue’ at the 2021 EVANZ awards and Creative New Zealand Excellence Award for Cultural Wellbeing as part of the Local Government New Zealand Awards. Toitoi Presenter Services Manager Glen Pickering says working with Eventfinda is an exciting development.

“They are more than just a ticketing provider. They are New Zealand’s largest event marketing and live entertainment platform, are reputable, accessible and are committed to creating strong relationships.”

Eventfinda Head of Ticketing Anna Magdalinos says they are just as excited to work with Toitoi.

“At Eventfinda we build trust and relationships through the principles of manaakitanga. We support each other to deliver exceptional service to clients and business partners. We see these values reflected within the Toitoi team and the outstanding work they do.”

As a majority New Zealand-owned and operated business, product development is designed specifically for our New Zealand market, understanding what our industry values and needs to succeed.

Eventfinda provides customer-focused support and a focus on creating technology that makes their clients' ticketing significantly easier. This is shown with recent feature releases such as Ticketholder Communications (allowing clients to send emails directly to their ticketholders without the need for a third party email campaign provider) and My Vaccine Pass integrations (allowing event tickets and proof of vaccination to be verified in one scan). Anna Magdalinos adds:

“Eventfinda's systems provide more than just ticketing requirements. They grow your audience and allow you to gain a better understanding of who your customers are, where they come from, how they purchase tickets, and how best to engage them. This is where we can add significant value for Toitoi.”

Eventfinda has been operating in Aotearoa New Zealand for over 15 years and is now the premier New Zealand born and bred full-service ticketing provider.

Ensuring both organisations' values were aligned was essential to Toitoi. Glen Pickering said:

“Toitoi has achieved so much over the past two years, so it was vital to work with a partner who could not only deliver on our varying needs but would also advance our community and business values.”

Eventfinda displays and encourages strong values by developing and maintaining strong and long-lasting relationships between team members and business partners.

