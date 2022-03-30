Bespoke Cocktail Bicycle Bar Is Riding Its Way Around NZ

Get in line to ride your way through The Beverage Company’s menu of cocktails that have just landed with their mobile bar ‘The Beverage Bicycle’.

The Beverage Bicycle adds a spin to your typical bar, serving a variety of tapped beverages, including bespoke cocktails designed to suit your special occasion. The mobile bicycle bar is custom designed with contemporary simplicity and sophistication in mind. The bar is sustainably built using refurbished bike parts, truly making it one of a kind.

The Beverage Company was established out of the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, by proud owner Georgia Brodie. A 24-year-old, paving her way in an industry often dominated by males. Brodie’s business will deliver an experiential service while adding a new twist on classic cocktails.

“After returning from a global cocktail competition in Amsterdam, I was inspired by the creative and unique street hospitality and felt it was something Kiwis were missing out on. I lost my job during the COVID lockdown and used this as opportunity to peruse my passion in an industry I find fascinating. This was my chance to bring what I experienced overseas to life here in NZ,” says Brodie.

With delicious beverages on tap, customers will always receive quality drinks and service, even when the bar is slammed. Tapped beverages eliminate many of the tedious gesticulations that craft cocktails typically require. All of the cocktails are made using local and seasonal products, ensuring customers receive a fresh and tasty beverage.

The Beverage Company cocktails are designed by one of the top bartenders in New Zealand, Barney Toy. Barney has earned honours from industry peers as "Outstanding Bartender" at the Lewisham Awards, recognition at Tales of The Cocktail, along with representing New Zealand in global competitions.

Refreshing and flavourful cocktails such as Sparkling Chili Margarita (Tequila, Pineapple, Chili, Agave, Lime), Watermelon Rosé (Gin, Rosé, Watermelon Cordial, Soda), and Tropical Spritz (Rum, Banana, Passionfruit, Spiced almond and Soda) are currently on the menu.

The Beverage Company is excited to bring a new addition to the New Zealand bar industry, creating a cocktail service with a difference. From birthdays to weddings, this will create an atmosphere for friends and whānau to socialise and celebrate life together.

About The Beverage Company

The Beverage Company is a full-service custom cocktail and drinks hire company. Our custom packages include bespoke cocktails by the keg, to a range of beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages for any occasion. Our bars run drinks on tap with a keg system unique to the New Zealand market. We provide quality cocktails at high speed to your event. Pouring a cocktail on tap expedites service and ensures consistency from drink to drink and bartender to bartender.

www.thebeveragecompany.co.nz

