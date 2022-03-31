Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tax Time A Tempting Trap

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 9:35 am
Press Release: BNZ

The end of the financial year brings about tax season and with it, a rise in enterprising scammers attempting to steal money by impersonating Inland Revenue.

In a recent case, a customer lost $41,500 after receiving an email purporting to be from the IRD advising her of a tax refund and to verify her bank details. The customer was due a tax refund at the time so followed a link to a page that looked like the IRD where she was asked to input her contact details and name her bank.

Upon selecting BNZ from the list of New Zealand Banks, she was redirected to a BNZ login page where she was directed to enter her BNZ Access Number, Password, and upload a copy of her NetGuard card.

This information was sent in real time to the offenders who then logged into Internet Banking using the customer’s credentials and made three unauthorised payments totalling $41,500 which were unable to be recovered.

BNZ Head of Financial Crime, Ashley Kai Fong, says, “This seasonal scam starts now and hits its peak in the middle of the year when Inland Revenue are sending out legitimate notices about tax returns.

“The scammers rely on the victim being in a rush, not noticing the discrepancies compared to a legitimate tax return process, and tempting them with a believable and desirable amount of money,” he says.

Kai Fong says this scam has all the hallmarks of a regular phishing scam.

“Scammers know that tax returns are necessary and can be bit of a hassle, but also a chance to get an unexpected cash windfall. By making things appear easy and straightforward, combined with the lure of a payoff, they tempt their victims into using a bogus site.

“But there are signs everyone should look out for. The email comes from an address that isn’t Inland Revenue’s, sometimes the English is poor and there are spelling mistakes, and while the site they ask you to visit looks legitimate, the URL is wrong.

“It’s important to always check whether the link in the email and the sender’s address is legitimate. If you feel like you’re being hurried to take action, take a step back and consider the situation. It also pays to be wary when the spelling and grammar is off.

“Most importantly though, remember that tax returns are always completed in the secure online MyIR portal and you’ll never get emails with sensitive information such as the return amount specified in the body of the email,” says Kai Fong.

Kai Fong encourages anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a scam to get in touch with their bank immediately.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: Workplace Vaccination Guidance Updated
New guidance to support businesses and organisations through the upcoming changes to vaccination requirements has been released today.
The new guidance has been published on www.worksafe.govt.nz and www.employment.govt.nz... More>>



Security: Kiwi Companies Warned To Brace For Russia Based Cyberattacks
The war in Ukraine has implications for local businesses in New Zealand as an increasingly alienated Russia could give cyber-crime syndicates based there more latitude to increase the frequency and intensity of their attacks, a cyber security expert warns... More>>


NIWA: Glaciers Continue To Shrink This Year
The annual end-of-summer snowline survey of more than 50 South Island glaciers has revealed continued loss of snow and ice. Last week, scientists from NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation took thousands of aerial photographs of glaciers... More>>


Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>


National Road Carriers: Overseas Truck Drivers Needed To Fill Shortage
New Zealand urgently needs more overseas truck drivers to fill a growing shortage, says National Road Carriers Chief Operating Officer James Smith. “The people crisis is becoming glaringly obvious... More>>


BusinessNZ: Government’s Phone Off The Hook To FPA Concerns
The Government has taken its phone off the hook and is ignoring widespread opposition from New Zealand business owners and employees to its unlawful compulsory national pay agreements scheme, known as FPAs... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 