Primary Comms Group Integrates Three Agencies With A Refreshed Brand

31 March 2022, Sydney Australia – Primary Comms Group has been launched today, integrating three strategic specialist agencies into a single, exciting brand which will deliver creative design, strategic communication, marketing, government relations, and stakeholder engagement services.

Chris Hall, Chief Executive Primary Comms Group, said, “Today creative agency, Circus Group rebrands as Primary Create, alongside long-term sister businesses Primary Communication and Primary Engage, and together we are Primary Comms Group.”

Members of Primary Comms Group have enjoyed significant growth, accelerated by providing top-level integrated services to clients across government, business, and community sectors, all delivered via a single contract model with one-touch account leadership.

Primary Comms Group has tripled in size and quadrupled in service over the past five years and now provides clients with one-touch integration across PR, government relations, design, content development, digital marketing, and stakeholder engagement.

“At Primary Comms Group, our team makes great things happen for our clients across government, non-profit, consumer and corporate sectors. Primary’s seven business partners lead our diverse workforce with incredible loyalty and commitment,” added Mr Hall.

“Our story is told through the success of client programs, which are still growing, evolving, and being delivered by the Primary team, more than 30 years on. In 2021, we took home five PRIA Golden Target Awards, which is a testament to our commitment to delivering amazing results for our clients.”

Primary Comms Group works with iconic brands, such as Luxaflex Blinds, in consumer marketing, advises clients who lead research in the new energy economy in government relations, provides community education services for Australia’s biggest energy retailers in Electricity Safety Week, along with corporate communication for BOC.

The Primary Comms Group team directly support clients to access sophisticated and efficient communication, engagement, creative and marketing services. The depth of experience, loyalty and expertise saves clients valuable time and builds incredible trust and makes great things happen.

To coincide with the launch of the Primary Comms Group family, four new websites reflective of the new brand and visual identities, have been unveiled. The websites showcase the campaign experience and includes a wide portfolio of clients from consumer to tech, energy to industrial, tourism to sport and deep expertise with not-for-profits and mental health clients.

