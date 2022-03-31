Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Huge Risk Increases For Employers As Vaccine Pass Requirements End

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 12:02 pm
Press Release: BeSafe Training

The end of vaccine pass requirements next week creates a dilemma and heightened risk for employers who are responsible for keeping their workers safe, an Auckland health and safety training provider is warning.

Jason Braithwaite, the General Manager of New Zealand health and safety training provider Besafe Training Ltd, is urging New Zealand business owners to conduct workplace risk assessments ahead of April 4, which marks the end of vaccine pass and QR code requirements.

“If you rush into abandoning vaccine passes and a staff member catches Omnicom, and then goes on to develop long Covid – losing their ability to work as a result – there is a case to be made that perhaps their employer didn’t do enough to protect them.

“Covid is a workplace risk, and as such employers are responsible for conducting a risk assessment. Worksafe and the Employment Relations Authority could take a dim view of an employer who failed, at the very least, to conduct a proper workplace risk assessment.”

The fact that businesses can choose to continue with the vaccine pass system – which some may feel risks losing them customers – is just another fishhook because it leaves the decision in the employers’ hands.

“What is more important? The health and safety of your staff or losing customers? Is the fear of losing customer realistic when most Kiwis are vaccinated? These are all questions employers should be asking before rushing headlong into abandoning the vaccine pass system.”

1. Conduct a workplace risk assessment

A workplace risk assessment is used to identify a hazard and the risks associated with that. With Covid those risks include catching Covid, infecting others and long Covid.

2. Put in place controls

Taking all reasonable steps to control the risk of Covid in the workplace could include social distancing measures, better ventilation, a process for serving customers that keeps everybody safe, splitting the business into separate teams that don’t mix and also stipulating only high-quality masks.

3. Review

“Covid is fast moving and there’s a lot of confusion about what people and businesses should be doing. Considering that, I would recommend at least a weekly review of your pandemic protocols – but the actual frequency will depend on your levels of risk, as determined by the workplace risk assessment.

Braithwaite urges business leaders to beware of Covid fatigue, where staff members and management may start to get careless or less conscientious around the company’s Covid protocols.

“Regular risk assessments help maintain vigilance and awareness, which are critical factors when it comes to keep your team and your customers healthy and safe.”

For more information visit https://besafetraining.co.nz/

