Uniphore And Probe CX Team Up

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Uniphore

Leaders in Conversational AI Uniphore have announced a new partnership with Probe CX, customer experience and digital transformation specialists.

The partnership will see Probe CX integrate the full range of products and services under the Uniphore platform, giving customer service employees more scope to perform high-level service in call centres and similar environments.

“Probe CX is thrilled to partner with Uniphore, which offers intelligent automation solutions that will allow our clients to deliver better and more efficient services,” said Andrew Hume, CEO, Probe CX. “Modern businesses must transform their customer experiences to thrive and succeed in the post-pandemic world and that includes adopting emerging technologies such as conversational AI to meet their customers demands.

He further added, “By harnessing the power of Uniphore’s conversational AI and automation platform along the entirety of the customer journey, our clients will be able to optimise every conversation, improve efficiencies and increase their net promoter scores.”

Uniphore recently announced a capital raise of USD $400 million in its Series E funding, which will be used to expand its business operations globally, including Asia-Pacific. The company supports 175,000-plus customer service agents who can handle over 120 million monthly engagements.

“We are excited to partner with Probe CX and grow our footprint in the region,” said Ravi Saraogi, Co-founder & President (APAC), at Uniphore. “Delivering quality customer experience has never been more important and Uniphore is committed to helping businesses by blending the best in AI and automation with the critical element of human empathy. While conversations happen all around us in different forms, a lot of them are not being heard and we are working to fix that by using the trifecta of voice AI, computer vision and tonal emotion to deliver true understanding in real-time.”

Probe CX is part of Uniphore’s partner program Unite. The program includes essential resources to support the partner lifecycle end–to–end and enables partners to leverage Uniphore’s best-of-breed, innovative technology to expand their portfolio and profitability.

Uniphore have also recently announced the new Unite App Alliance Partner Program, which extends the range of benefits available to Unite program partners.

