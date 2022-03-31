Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket Teams Up With Renowned Local Partners To Offer A 'Simply Amazing' Stay Experience

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 5:19 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket, a luxurious beachfront resort owned and operated by Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, is turning collaborations into exceptional value with a 'Simply Amazing' stay experience featuring an enticing room offer and many opportunities to create lasting memories this month.

Available for booking between 1-23 April 2022 for stay dates between 7-30 April 2022, the 'Simply Amazing' room offer applies to Club rooms, Suites, and Villas and starts at only THB 9,000 net per night, inclusive of daily breakfast for two.

To elevate the stay experience, Dusit has also teamed up with esteemed local partners to create a wide range of special experiences, memorable activities, and unique services throughout April.

Thanks to collaborations with authorised BMW dealer Millennium Auto and car rental company SIXT, guests staying in a Club room or above will have 24-hour access to BMW Series 5 or Peugeot 5008 cars, available to pick up at the resort on a first-come, first-served basis, at no additional charge during their stay.[1]

Highlighting local musical talent, each weekend the resort will host nightly theme parties featuring live music, top local DJs, and creative drinks at a pop-up beach bar. The programme will start on Friday 8 April with "Sunset Chill Out & Retro Beats" - a celebration of the '60s, followed by the '80s and '90s on Saturday 9 April, and a multi-generation celebration on Sunday 10 April. Each party will start with a complimentary sunset cocktail.

The resort has also teamed up with ZAK Extreme, Jet Board Thailand and Phuket Water Sports Club to offer very special rates on jet surf, surfboard, surf lessons, and other exciting watersports activities every Friday to Sunday throughout the month.

Alongside occasional pop-up dining experiences with guest chefs - including, on Songkran (Wednesday 13 April), a special eight-course feast of Basque cuisine by globe-trotting Chef Inaki Bolumburu, for only THB 2,500++ - the resort will also offer its own exclusive Amore Dinner on the Beach for the special price of THB 4,000 per couple, inclusive of two glasses of wine. Set on the sands and illuminated by candles, this romantic dining experience is normally priced at THB 6,000 and is ideal for celebrating any special occasion.

"The 'Simply Amazing' experience at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is part of our group-wide vision to transform our hotels into dynamic and vibrant spaces that meet the lifestyle needs of all generations of travellers," said Ms Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk, VP - Operations (Southern Thailand), Dusit International. "With this in mind, we are delighted to collaborate with Millennium Auto, SIXT, and other local partners to enhance our stay, dining, and activities experiences in meaningful and exciting ways - all while delivering additional convenience and value.

"With a wide range of special activities, and the unique opportunity to explore the island in BMW or Peugeot cars, our international and domestic guests have everything they need to experience the best of Phuket while staying with utmost peace of mind. And we are sure they will find it 'Simply Amazing.'"

Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket is located next to the white sands of Bang Tao beach overlooking the azure waters of the Andaman Sea in the heart of Laguna Phuket, an integrated destination resort on the west coast of Phuket island. Alongside SHA Plus certified standards of hygiene and cleanliness, Dusit's carefully crafted 'Dusit Care' services, such as flexible check-in and mobile payment methods, are also in place to deliver additional convenience while maximising guest safety.

For more information about the 'Simply Amazing' offer, or to make a booking, please visit www.dusit.com or call (076) 362 999 (local fixed number).

