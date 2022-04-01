2021 HeadFit Awards Winners Announced – Celebrating Excellence In Workplace Mental Health

Workplaces from across Aotearoa came together tonight for the 2021 HeadFit Awards – a celebration of the people and teams who are helping transform how we talk about and address mental health at work.

Air New Zealand dominated, taking home an impressive three awards – with Darren Evans winning ANZCO Foods Employee of the Year, and the company taking out both the Xero Innovation and Technology Excellence award and the coveted WorkSafe Supreme Award for the organisation’s outstanding leadership and work to support the mental wellbeing of staff. The judges described Air New Zealand as “a true leader in this space, demonstrating dedication and commitment to the mental health and wellbeing of its people – heartfelt, heart led, thoughtful and intentional.”

Ground-breaking surf therapy programme Surfing for Farmers – took home the Ember Innovations Provider of the Year award. Over 4,000 farmers have benefitted from the programme, which gets farmers away from the intensity and isolation of the farm -- connecting them with surfers and the wider community for weekly learn-to-surf evenings. The judges remarked that “this programme has been wide-ranging, innovative and impactful – a fun, friendly and connective away to strengthen the mental wellbeing of farmers.”

A key theme of the awards nominations was the power of staff with lived experience to lead and make a big difference within their workplaces. From Xero Managing Director Craig Hudson winning the Russell McVeagh Leader of the Year, to Fonterra’s Michelle Ortega taking home the PwC New Zealand Lived Experience Leadership award – it is clear that staff with lived experience of mental distress, mental illness and neurodiversity are playing a crucial leadership role within the workplace. Finalists and winners had differing degrees of seniority, showing that leadership and positive change can come from many different levels in an organisation.

The construction industry in New Zealand was well-represented at the awards, with multiple construction industry finalists. Cook Brothers Construction won the nib New Zealand Best Emerging Programme award and franchisee G.J. Gardner Homes Manukau Major Projects took out the Spark Small Workplace of the Year award, with Leigh’s Construction being recognised as Highly Commended by the judges. In an industry experiencing poor mental health and high rates of depression and suicide, it is heartening to see companies of varying sizes taking this topic seriously and working hard to support and improve mental health at work.

Kiwi sports icon and mental health advocate, Sir John Kirwan, was also honoured tonight – being awarded the AIA Vitality Legend Award for Lifetime Achievement for his outstanding leadership and contribution to the improvement of mental health within the workplace and beyond.

“At a time when mental illness was shrouded in secrecy and weight down by stigma, JK led the way -- giving us permission to open up and seek help,” says HeadFit Awards Convenor Grant Pritchard. “He hasn’t stopped leading either. JK has worked tirelessly to help workplaces face into mental health challenges and start taking action. Perhaps more than any other New Zealander, Sir John Kirwan has helped change the conversation and smash the stigma on mental health in this country.”

Other winners on the night included Ross Larson from Flight Centre New Zealand, who was named All About People Specialist of the Year; 2degrees, which won The Warehouse Group Best Targeted Programme; Simpson Grierson, which took home the EMA Learning & Development Excellence award; Aurecon, which was awarded the Benestar Engagement & Communication Excellence award; Beca, which was presented with the Ministry of Health Large Workplace of the Year award; and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which scooped up the Woo Wellbeing Public Sector Workplace of the Year Award.

The complete list of 2021 HeadFit Awards finalists and winners is below.

HeadFit Awards is New Zealand’s first national workplace mental health awards programme, developed by HeadFit Foundation with charity partner Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and supported by Principal Sponsor WorkSafe New Zealand. They were created to:

raise awareness of the critical role workplaces can play to support the mental wellbeing of staff

showcase the work of winners to inspire other workplaces to take action, and

support the Mental Health Foundation as they work to improve mental health for all New Zealanders.

“A huge congratulations to our 2021 finalists and winners,” says Pritchard. “We are so proud of the aroha and mahi they’ve shown in improving mental health within their organisations. These awards are just the icing – the cake is the positive difference that they’re making in their workplaces and beyond. We’re only just getting started when it comes to mental health in the workplace, and I can’t wait to see the nominations rolling in for this year’s awards.”

“The HeadFit Awards would not be possible without the generosity and support of Principal Sponsor WorkSafe, and sponsors AIA Vitality, All About People, ANZCO Foods, Benestar, Business Leaders’ Health & Safety Forum, EMA, Ember Innovations, Groov by Mentemia, Ministry of Health, nib New Zealand, PwC New Zealand, Russell McVeagh, Spark, The Warehouse Group, Whittaker’s, Woo Wellbeing and Xero. The last 12 months has been an incredibly challenging time due to COVID disruptions, and we’d like to particularly acknowledge the patience and kindness of our sponsors – who have been accommodating and supportive at every turn.”

The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand has been appointed as charity partner for the awards, with HeadFit Foundation directly supporting the Mental Health Foundation and running a high-profile fundraising event the week of the awards. “We’re so glad that the HeadFit Awards is allowing us to shine a light on workplaces that are leading in the mental health space, as well as supporting the Mental Health Foundation,” says Pritchard. “It has been a tough season for them, with fundraising levels significantly eroded due to COVID. We’re working to raise $50,000 for the Mental Health Foundation, and have matched all donations on our fundraising page in the leadup to the awards, up to a total of $25,000 in matched donations.”

Mental Health Foundation CEO Shaun Robinson adds “We’re so grateful for the support of the HeadFit Foundation team during this challenging time. Workplace mental health matters, and our staff are working hard to create practical tools and resources to help workplaces prioritise mental wellbeing and improve their culture, policies and processes. We congratulate every winner and finalist for making a positive difference to the world around you at work. We can’t wait to share your good work and encourage you to keep going and keep sharing what’s working for you so that other workplaces can be inspired. Thank you for doing your part and helping create a more mentally-healthy future for all New Zealanders.”

For full detail about the awards visit www.headfitawards.org

