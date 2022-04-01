Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2021 HeadFit Awards Winners Announced – Celebrating Excellence In Workplace Mental Health

Friday, 1 April 2022, 7:04 am
Press Release: HeadFit Awards

Workplaces from across Aotearoa came together tonight for the 2021 HeadFit Awards – a celebration of the people and teams who are helping transform how we talk about and address mental health at work.

Air New Zealand dominated, taking home an impressive three awards – with Darren Evans winning ANZCO Foods Employee of the Year, and the company taking out both the Xero Innovation and Technology Excellence award and the coveted WorkSafe Supreme Award for the organisation’s outstanding leadership and work to support the mental wellbeing of staff. The judges described Air New Zealand as “a true leader in this space, demonstrating dedication and commitment to the mental health and wellbeing of its people – heartfelt, heart led, thoughtful and intentional.”

Ground-breaking surf therapy programme Surfing for Farmers – took home the Ember Innovations Provider of the Year award. Over 4,000 farmers have benefitted from the programme, which gets farmers away from the intensity and isolation of the farm -- connecting them with surfers and the wider community for weekly learn-to-surf evenings. The judges remarked that “this programme has been wide-ranging, innovative and impactful – a fun, friendly and connective away to strengthen the mental wellbeing of farmers.”

A key theme of the awards nominations was the power of staff with lived experience to lead and make a big difference within their workplaces. From Xero Managing Director Craig Hudson winning the Russell McVeagh Leader of the Year, to Fonterra’s Michelle Ortega taking home the PwC New Zealand Lived Experience Leadership award – it is clear that staff with lived experience of mental distress, mental illness and neurodiversity are playing a crucial leadership role within the workplace. Finalists and winners had differing degrees of seniority, showing that leadership and positive change can come from many different levels in an organisation.

The construction industry in New Zealand was well-represented at the awards, with multiple construction industry finalists. Cook Brothers Construction won the nib New Zealand Best Emerging Programme award and franchisee G.J. Gardner Homes Manukau Major Projects took out the Spark Small Workplace of the Year award, with Leigh’s Construction being recognised as Highly Commended by the judges. In an industry experiencing poor mental health and high rates of depression and suicide, it is heartening to see companies of varying sizes taking this topic seriously and working hard to support and improve mental health at work.

Kiwi sports icon and mental health advocate, Sir John Kirwan, was also honoured tonight – being awarded the AIA Vitality Legend Award for Lifetime Achievement for his outstanding leadership and contribution to the improvement of mental health within the workplace and beyond.

“At a time when mental illness was shrouded in secrecy and weight down by stigma, JK led the way -- giving us permission to open up and seek help,” says HeadFit Awards Convenor Grant Pritchard. “He hasn’t stopped leading either. JK has worked tirelessly to help workplaces face into mental health challenges and start taking action. Perhaps more than any other New Zealander, Sir John Kirwan has helped change the conversation and smash the stigma on mental health in this country.”

Other winners on the night included Ross Larson from Flight Centre New Zealand, who was named All About People Specialist of the Year; 2degrees, which won The Warehouse Group Best Targeted Programme; Simpson Grierson, which took home the EMA Learning & Development Excellence award; Aurecon, which was awarded the Benestar Engagement & Communication Excellence award; Beca, which was presented with the Ministry of Health Large Workplace of the Year award; and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, which scooped up the Woo Wellbeing Public Sector Workplace of the Year Award.

The complete list of 2021 HeadFit Awards finalists and winners is below.

HeadFit Awards is New Zealand’s first national workplace mental health awards programme, developed by HeadFit Foundation with charity partner Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand and supported by Principal Sponsor WorkSafe New Zealand. They were created to:

  • raise awareness of the critical role workplaces can play to support the mental wellbeing of staff
  • showcase the work of winners to inspire other workplaces to take action, and
  • support the Mental Health Foundation as they work to improve mental health for all New Zealanders.

“A huge congratulations to our 2021 finalists and winners,” says Pritchard. “We are so proud of the aroha and mahi they’ve shown in improving mental health within their organisations. These awards are just the icing – the cake is the positive difference that they’re making in their workplaces and beyond. We’re only just getting started when it comes to mental health in the workplace, and I can’t wait to see the nominations rolling in for this year’s awards.”

“The HeadFit Awards would not be possible without the generosity and support of Principal Sponsor WorkSafe, and sponsors AIA Vitality, All About People, ANZCO Foods, Benestar, Business Leaders’ Health & Safety Forum, EMA, Ember Innovations, Groov by Mentemia, Ministry of Health, nib New Zealand, PwC New Zealand, Russell McVeagh, Spark, The Warehouse Group, Whittaker’s, Woo Wellbeing and Xero. The last 12 months has been an incredibly challenging time due to COVID disruptions, and we’d like to particularly acknowledge the patience and kindness of our sponsors – who have been accommodating and supportive at every turn.”

The Mental Health Foundation of New Zealand has been appointed as charity partner for the awards, with HeadFit Foundation directly supporting the Mental Health Foundation and running a high-profile fundraising event the week of the awards. “We’re so glad that the HeadFit Awards is allowing us to shine a light on workplaces that are leading in the mental health space, as well as supporting the Mental Health Foundation,” says Pritchard. “It has been a tough season for them, with fundraising levels significantly eroded due to COVID. We’re working to raise $50,000 for the Mental Health Foundation, and have matched all donations on our fundraising page in the leadup to the awards, up to a total of $25,000 in matched donations.”

Mental Health Foundation CEO Shaun Robinson adds “We’re so grateful for the support of the HeadFit Foundation team during this challenging time. Workplace mental health matters, and our staff are working hard to create practical tools and resources to help workplaces prioritise mental wellbeing and improve their culture, policies and processes. We congratulate every winner and finalist for making a positive difference to the world around you at work. We can’t wait to share your good work and encourage you to keep going and keep sharing what’s working for you so that other workplaces can be inspired. Thank you for doing your part and helping create a more mentally-healthy future for all New Zealanders.”

For full detail about the awards visit www.headfitawards.org

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from HeadFit Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise
The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>

Government: Workplace Vaccination Guidance Updated
New guidance to support businesses and organisations through the upcoming changes to vaccination requirements has been released today.
The new guidance has been published on www.worksafe.govt.nz and www.employment.govt.nz... More>>



Security: Kiwi Companies Warned To Brace For Russia Based Cyberattacks
The war in Ukraine has implications for local businesses in New Zealand as an increasingly alienated Russia could give cyber-crime syndicates based there more latitude to increase the frequency and intensity of their attacks, a cyber security expert warns... More>>





Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>

Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>


National Road Carriers: Overseas Truck Drivers Needed To Fill Shortage
New Zealand urgently needs more overseas truck drivers to fill a growing shortage, says National Road Carriers Chief Operating Officer James Smith. “The people crisis is becoming glaringly obvious... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 