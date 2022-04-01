Tim Fisher Becomes President Of Engineering New Zealand

Engineering New Zealand Te Ao Rangahau is delighted to confirm Dr Tim Fisher’s appointment as its new Board President.

Tim has served on Engineering New Zealand’s Board for four years, most recently as Deputy President. He is the Managing Director of Tonkin + Taylor Group and Technical Director Water Engineering. His candidacy for president was uncontested.

Tim’s vision is for engineers to be the leading professional group, known for helping create resilient, sustainable economies and communities, and solving society’s problems. He says, “Engineers will do this by being relevant through our diversity and expertise, through our strong connections to other experts, communities and decision makers, and with our high credibility and influence.”

Tim describes himself as “a leader who is thoughtful, can absorb and process information that is detailed and complex, while keeping an eye on our strategy and big picture” and says he will bring “decision-making based on member needs, the sustainability of Engineering New Zealand, my combined industry and Engineering New Zealand experience, and my core values.”

Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Richard Templer says, “Tim has already contributed a great deal to the profession, as well as to Engineering New Zealand’s governance. As well as his service to the Governing Board he has previously been a member of the Standards and Accreditation Board and our Auckland Branch Chair. I’m very much looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Glen Cornelius, Chief Executive at Harrison Grierson was also elected unopposed as Deputy President. Prof. Jan Freeman-Evans, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Sustainability at the University of Canterbury was elected Vice President, a position contested by four candidates.

Sixteen nominations were received for two other Board vacancies. Members elected engineering geologist Ann Williams, of Beca, and structural engineer Hamish McKenzie, of Holmes Consulting, to these vacancies.

Tim will hold office for one year and succeeds Prof. Rosalind Archer as President.

Find out more about Engineering New Zealand’s Board.

