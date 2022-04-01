Anna Buchly Included In IFLR1000’s Women Leaders 2022

Bell Gully corporate partner and former chair Anna Buchly has been included in IFLR1000’s Women Leaders 2022, an elite cohort of the leading female transactional experts in local markets globally.

For the second consecutive year IFLR1000 noted Anna’s impressive track record as well as her consistent recommendations by both clients and peers, selecting her for the 2022 Women Leaders list alongside many notable women across the world.



Anna Buchly stands out for her work on New Zealand’s biggest and most complex deals. Anna has led a number of large M&A transactions over the last year, including Mataura Valley Milk on its NZ$268.5 million investment by The a2 Milk Company, EQT Infrastructure on its NZ$1.28 billion acquisition of NZX-listed Metlifecare by way of a scheme of arrangement, and Bentley systems on the acquisition of Seequent for US$1.05 billion.



Chair Andrew Petersen shared, “Anna’s inclusion on this prestigious list is certainly well-deserved, she advises many of the firm’s key clients on a range of significant matters, and continues to play a key role in driving diversity and inclusion initiatives within the firm.”



In a recent announcement, Anna has been shortlisted for NZ Dealmaker of the Year at the 2022 Australasian Law Awards which will be announced in mid-May. Bell Gully has also been shortlisted for New Zealand Firm of the Year.

