Southern Cross Healthcare Appoints Chris White Into Permanent CEO Role

Southern Cross Healthcare has announced that interim CEO Chris White will take up the role permanently, effective immediately.

Chris White

Since taking on the role of Interim CEO, Chris has led the Healthcare team through one of its most challenging and unprecedented periods in the organisation’s history.

Greg Gent, Chair of the Southern Cross Healthcare Board, said: “Despite the additional challenges of Covid, Chris’ strengths in leadership and his commercial but personal approach to building a strong and sustainable business are very evident and the business remains in a strong position.

“Together with our very capable Executive Leadership Team, the Board is extremely confident that we have a CEO who will lead the business through this exciting and progressive phase in our organisation.”

On his appointment, Mr White said, “Despite the challenges Covid-19 has presented within health, it’s an incredibly exciting sector with huge opportunities to deliver quality outcomes to New Zealanders. Southern Cross Healthcare is a dynamic business filled with fantastic people who are passionate about delivering high quality healthcare experiences and it is a privilege to be in a position to lead our journey from a hospital-centric organisation to a healthcare organisation.”

Chris began with the Southern Cross family as a CEO on the Insurance side of the business in 2017. From there, he moved across to Southern Cross Healthcare as Chief Operating Officer, and then to his current role as Interim CEO in October 2021.

A part of the Southern Cross group, Southern Cross Healthcare comprises a nationwide family of joint venture and wholly owned hospitals; specialist centres; physiotherapy; rehabilitation; and employer health and wellness providers.

Southern Cross Healthcare directly employs more than 2,500 staff across a network of services spanning Whangarei to Invercargill.

© Scoop Media

