Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southern Cross Healthcare Appoints Chris White Into Permanent CEO Role

Friday, 1 April 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Southern Cross Healthcare

Southern Cross Healthcare has announced that interim CEO Chris White will take up the role permanently, effective immediately.

Chris White

Since taking on the role of Interim CEO, Chris has led the Healthcare team through one of its most challenging and unprecedented periods in the organisation’s history.

Greg Gent, Chair of the Southern Cross Healthcare Board, said: “Despite the additional challenges of Covid, Chris’ strengths in leadership and his commercial but personal approach to building a strong and sustainable business are very evident and the business remains in a strong position.

“Together with our very capable Executive Leadership Team, the Board is extremely confident that we have a CEO who will lead the business through this exciting and progressive phase in our organisation.”

On his appointment, Mr White said, “Despite the challenges Covid-19 has presented within health, it’s an incredibly exciting sector with huge opportunities to deliver quality outcomes to New Zealanders. Southern Cross Healthcare is a dynamic business filled with fantastic people who are passionate about delivering high quality healthcare experiences and it is a privilege to be in a position to lead our journey from a hospital-centric organisation to a healthcare organisation.”

Chris began with the Southern Cross family as a CEO on the Insurance side of the business in 2017. From there, he moved across to Southern Cross Healthcare as Chief Operating Officer, and then to his current role as Interim CEO in October 2021.

A part of the Southern Cross group, Southern Cross Healthcare comprises a nationwide family of joint venture and wholly owned hospitals; specialist centres; physiotherapy; rehabilitation; and employer health and wellness providers.

Southern Cross Healthcare directly employs more than 2,500 staff across a network of services spanning Whangarei to Invercargill.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Southern Cross Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: To Participate In Air New Zealand Capital Raise
The Government is continuing to support Air New Zealand as the majority shareholder by committing to participate in the national carrier’s proposal to raise capital and accelerate the recovery for the airline and the New Zealand economy... More>>

Government: Workplace Vaccination Guidance Updated
New guidance to support businesses and organisations through the upcoming changes to vaccination requirements has been released today.
The new guidance has been published on www.worksafe.govt.nz and www.employment.govt.nz... More>>



Security: Kiwi Companies Warned To Brace For Russia Based Cyberattacks
The war in Ukraine has implications for local businesses in New Zealand as an increasingly alienated Russia could give cyber-crime syndicates based there more latitude to increase the frequency and intensity of their attacks, a cyber security expert warns... More>>





Save Our Trains: Passenger Rail Left In Cold While Government Pours Cash Into Air New Zealand
The Save Our Trains Campaign says support needs to be given to climate friendly transport options. Save Our Trains Spokesperson Paul Callister says the recapitalization of Air New Zealand... More>>

Auckland: America’s Cup Decision Disappointing But Not Surprising, Mayor Phil Goff Says
Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the decision not to hold the next America’s Cup in Auckland had been signalled for some time.
“While it is not a surprise, I have encountered strong views... More>>


National Road Carriers: Overseas Truck Drivers Needed To Fill Shortage
New Zealand urgently needs more overseas truck drivers to fill a growing shortage, says National Road Carriers Chief Operating Officer James Smith. “The people crisis is becoming glaringly obvious... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 