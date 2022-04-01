Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Brokers Welcomes Major Player As It Expands In Tauranga

Friday, 1 April 2022, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Property Brokers

Soon locals will see Property Brokers' punchy branding and friendly local faces out in downtown Tauranga. Property Brokers is delighted to announce that as of 31st March, Ray White Commercial Tauranga will join the Property Brokers family.

Affectionately referred to as the real estate company with a provincial heart, Property Brokers has proudly contributed to the prosperity and well-being of the communities they call home for over three decades.

Guy Mordaunt, Property Brokers' Managing Director, says, "We are excited to be expanding into Tauranga and to be in a position where we're able to deliver more locals with the exceptional real estate services that we're renowned for providing."

Continuing, "Philip and his team are fantastic; their business is built on developing long term relationships based on trust and integrity - we operate much the same way. We help and value our clients and do the little things that make a difference. We are passionate about our communities and want to see them thrive."

Simon Short, Property Brokers' Bay of Plenty and South Waikato Regional Manager, says, "The expansion into Tauranga marks the third branch for Property Brokers in the wider Tauranga location. Philip and his team are proven performers and have built an enviable business and reputation right across Tauranga. We are excited about the expansion of our Commercial Holdings across NZ and in particular Tauranga City as it is a significant growth corridor for the Industrial and Commercial sector in NZ's North Island."

"With the size and breadth of our business across NZ our ability to bring genuine value through our significant Rural, Lifestyle and Residential Divisions to Philip’s team is what is seeing Property Brokers exponentially grow up and down the country."

Both Guy and Simon describe Property Brokers as, "Upfront, hard-working and true to their word, Property Brokers people are proud to live, work and play in the regions they serve. We give back as much as we can," the pair says.

Under Philip Hunt's ownership, Ray White Commercial Tauranga enjoyed a significant market share of Tauranga's real estate for many years and was recognised as the Top International Branch for Customer Service for five years in a row. Hunt, who has fully supported the move, says, "Embarking on this new journey with the same team of people I have been working alongside for so long is wonderful; we have long respected Property Brokers and are excited to start this next chapter. The size of Property Brokers' infrastructure and associated networks is massive, and their marketing and network reach is something which I know our clientele will truly benefit from here in Tauranga.

"Ray White Commercial Tauranga's office and their Tauriko office will rebrand to Property Brokers effective 31st March 2022. With a team of over 850 strong in more than 85 locations, the announcement of the acquisition with Ray White Commercial Tauranga further broadens Property Brokers' commanding footprint and scale, adding even more resources and resulting in improved service for customers.

