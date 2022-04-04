Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dental Association Acknowledges Stalwart Outgoing Chief Executive

Monday, 4 April 2022, 10:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Dental Association

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) acknowledges long-term Chief Executive Dr David Crum. Dr Crum stepped down after nearly twenty years in the top job at NZDA at the end of March.

NZDA President Dr Erin Collins paid tribute to Dr Crum, “Dr Crum has been involved in dentistry since the early 1980s, he was President of NZDA in the early 2000s, and CEO since 2003”.

“He brought great energy and change to our Association. David led the Association in developing and implementing public health programmes, including ‘free dental days’ to assist the disadvantaged with access to dental care. He has invested considerable time in mentoring young dentists, and supporting colleagues in their day-to-day practice,” said Dr Collins.

“Dr Crum was vocal about NZDA’s promotion of community water fluoridation, sugar reduction, and better access to dental care, particularly for New Zealand children, and continually promoted these hugely critical issues to politicians and into the mainstream media, and public consciousness”.

“Our new Chief Executive is Dr Mo Amso, the Board know that he will uphold the legacy that Dr Crum has left behind at the Association. Dr Amso is a rising star of the dental profession and is a former recipient of NZDA's Outstanding Young Dentist Award. The Board, the NZDA Advisory Council, and our wider membership all wish him well.”

