New Head Of Investments – Amanda Livingstone

Monday, 4 April 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Public Trust

Public Trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Livingstone to the role of Head of Investments.

Amanda joins the Crown-owned supervisory and trustee services organisation from 4 April.

With deep experience in financial services in both in New Zealand and Australia, Amanda has held executive roles at BT Financial Group in Sydney, where she was Head of Consultant Relations, and several roles at Westpac New Zealand, covering investments and advice, mergers and project management. At Morningstar Research Limited, she conducted research on a wide range of trans-Tasman investment funds in her role as Manager Research.

Amanda has also been a consultant, specialising in wealth management, integration and regulatory change.

Most recently, she was a Director of Mint Asset Management Limited, where she chaired the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have someone of Amanda’s calibre join the team,” says Chief Financial Officer Peter Aish. “Amanda will help us continue to strengthen our investments portfolio while ensuring we are delivering the best possible outcomes for our customers and clients.”

About Public Trust

Public Trust is a self-funded autonomous Crown Entity employing over 400 people across our corporate offices and network of customer centres.

Our purpose is to empower all New Zealanders to build and protect their legacies. We do this through our work as New Zealand’s largest provider of estate planning and management services.

We are also one of the country’s largest charitable trust administrators and advisers, helping more than 420 charities to set up trusts and distribute funds back to our communities. Our Investments team manages around $1.2bn of funds, primarily for charities, estate beneficiaries and students (through our Fee Protect service). Public Trust’s Corporate Trustee Services offer some of Australasia’s best-known institutions a full range of trustee services and we supervise a number of KiwiSaver and superannuation scheme providers.

