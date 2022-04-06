Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jetstar Celebrates Rarotonga Return With Fares From $149^

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 5:40 am
Press Release: Jetstar

Jetstar is today launching a huge Rarotonga flight sale, as the airline prepares to resume direct flights from Auckland on 2 June, 2022.

The 48-hour sale will see fares from $149^ available on Jetstar.com from midnight, with various travel periods including early June to mid-July, late July to early October and mid-October to mid-December 2022.

Club Jetstar* members will also have access to exclusive $139^ fares within the sale. Travellers can sign up to become a Club Jetstar member at Jetstar.com when making a booking.

Jetstar’s Rarotonga Sale starts at 12.00am Wednesday 6 April 2022 and ends at 11.59pm Thursday 7

April 2022, unless sold out prior. Fares and full conditions are available at jetstar.com.

The service will be operated by an A320 aircraft three days per week on Tuesday, Thursday and

Saturday.

Under Jetstar’s Fly Flexible policy, customers can change the date of their travel if their plans change (a fare difference may apply). Other flexible options may be available, check Jetstar.com for further information.

Before booking, customers should check the latest government travel requirements for New Zealand and their destination.

International flights remain subject to Government and Regulatory approval.

^Sale ends 11.59pm Thursday 7 April 2022, unless sold out prior. Fares are one-way, web-only. Checked baggage not included. Selected travel dates and conditions apply.

*Club Jetstar has an annual fee of NZD $55. The fee is non-refundable. T&Cs apply.

