Breast Cancer Cure Releases ‘Tees For A Cure’ Winter Collection

The iconic Breast Cancer Cure ‘Tees for a Cure’ campaign is back with its first-ever winter iteration featuring a new collection of long sleeve tees and crew-neck sweatshirts.

‘Tees for a Cure’ was relaunched in 2021, with the campaign exceeding all expectations. Over 4,300 t-shirts were sold, three print runs and the campaign generated over $250,000 in sales - providing vital funds for Breast Cancer Research in NZ.

This year’s winter edit welcomes two new designers - Juliette Hogan and Caitlin Crisp - both offering beautiful designs reflective of their aesthetic.

CEO of Breast Cancer Cure, Sonja de Mari, says,

“The support shown from New Zealanders up and down the country to our Christmas 2021 Tees For a Cure campaign was incredible! We produced 1,000 tees in our first run, which sold out by 10am on launch day, and then went on to sell 4,300 in total. This just shows how much heart and joy this campaign evokes - and how truly generous New Zealanders are.”

Sonja continues,

“We’re so excited to share the new winter ‘Tees for a Cure’ collection. We feel very lucky to be supported by our amazing local designers who have been so generous in offering their artwork for the new winter styles. Buying a long sleeve tee or a sweatshirt is the perfect way to keep warm, look stylish, and support a worthy cause. ”

To ensure every dollar possible goes towards Breast Cancer research, the BCC team manage the t-shirt production process from beginning to end - picking and packing every order, communicating with suppliers and supporters, and working countless hours to ensure the campaign’s success.

With 3,500 Kiwi’s diagnosed with breast cancer each year, the BCC Winter Edit is an easy way to make a difference, and contribute towards Breast Cancer Cure’s ongoing research in New Zealand.

BCC Winter Edit - Available NOW for pre-order

Purchases will be dispatched in early June

BCC Long-sleeve tee, $69 | BCC Cotton crewneck sweatshirt, $99

Size range XS - XXXL. Limited numbers available so get in quick!

Breastcancercure.org.nz/tees-for-a-cure-winter-edit

