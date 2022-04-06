Kitcal & EnlivenPlus Partnership Aim To Help People With Dementia, Partners & Families Strengthen Connections Using Tech

TAURANGA, 6 April 2022 - Kitcal, the New Zealand company that developed a specially designed tablet for seniors, is partnering with EnlivenPlus, a new service commencing in April by Enliven (part of Presbyterian Support Northern) for people living with dementia in their own homes. Kitcal tablet devices will be used as the technology of choice for the EnlivenPlus support programme to help strengthen social connections for people with dementia, their care partners and families.

According to the Dementia Economic Impact Report 2020, evidence is emerging that up to 40 percent of dementia is preventable by reducing physical and psychosocial risk factors such as social isolation and depression. With the stigma and misinformation surrounding dementia, those living with dementia would often withdraw from social circles, and become increasingly isolated from family, friends and wider society. The social disconnect magnifies the challenges of having dementia and often leads to depression.

EnlivenPlus is starting this unique service in Tauranga. It will provide one-on-one professional in-home support services for those living with dementia, tailored to their personal needs, aspirations and goals. The service aims to support people living with dementia to lead purposeful, fulfilling and connected lives. Presbyterian Support Northern GM Health & Disability, Wendy Hoskin said, “We see Kitcal as a great addition to the EnlivenPlus service, providing a designed-for-purpose device that will enable simple and improved connectivity. Families will be able to connect remotely and it will be great for the grandkids to have a way of keeping in touch through their own device using the Kitcal Companion app.

“For our EnlivenPlus team, we see opportunities to set reminders to clients, to share a cup of tea by video call and to help clients check in with friends and whānau. This is not an alternative to face to face communication, but a complimentary addition. We see the potential to develop further tools in Kitcal that can provide cognitive stimulation and further improve connectivity.”

Kitcal co-founder Julie Caldwell said, “It is a privilege to partner with EnlivenPlus in their mission to support and empower those living with dementia to live their best life possible. At Kitcal, our mission is to reconnect seniors with their families and other support structures, so that they are less lonely and more confident about their remaining years. Our tablets are simple to use and can help give people with dementia a greater opportunity to reconnect with their families and friends, helping to reduce social isolation.”

Caldwell was frustrated with the lack of easy-to-use tech in the market to provide the simplicity that many seniors needed. So together with her colleague Julie Blackwell, they took their inspiration from Caldwell’s Mum Lois who also had dementia and began a project more than three years in the making to produce Kitcal, for those who find current technology difficult or who have little or no tech skills.

Kitcal co-founder Julie Blackwell adds that family and friends can download the free Kitcal Companion app on their own smartphone to communicate with the Kitcal tablet. “Friends and family are encouraged to keep in touch with their seniors via the Kitcal tablet as frequently as they do with everyone else. This helps our seniors stay in the loop with day-to-day news, which strengthens and maintains close relationships.”

© Scoop Media

