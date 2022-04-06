Giftbox Boutique Launch Limited Edition Easter Gift Hamper

Gift basket retailer, Giftbox Boutique have released its new range of Easter-themed gift baskets.

Packed with delicious NZ-made artisan treats (and of course - chocolate), the 2022 Easter gift hamper range is the perfect way to spoil a friend, family member or colleague.

“Easter morning is a long-standing tradition in many New Zealand households”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray. “Many of us will have fond childhood memories of excitedly waiting for the Easter Bunny”.

“We’re hoping to capture a bit of this Easter magic in our new 2022 Easter gift range”.

Each of the new Easter gift hampers features scrumptious treats from homegrown NZ brands such as Chocolate Traders, Molly Woppy, Serious Popcorn, Bennetto and Miss Higgins.

All Giftbox Boutique hampers can be customised to order and include a personal message for the lucky recipient.

All Easter gift baskets are packaged neatly presented in a black or white box (complete with coloured ribbon) and delivered directly to the recipients’ door.

“Kind of like the Easter Bunny – for adults”

Giftbox Boutique’s Easter gift hamper range is available for purchase via their website. The 2022 Easter-themed gift range has limited availability and pre-orders are now open.

