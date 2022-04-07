Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MidCentral Chief Executive Kathryn Cook Will Be Stepping Down

Thursday, 7 April 2022, 4:04 pm
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral Chief Executive Kathryn Cook has announced to staff today that she will not continue as Chief Executive after 30 June 2022, in order to spend more time with family in New Zealand and Australia.

After seven years in the role, Ms Cook says that she is extraordinarily proud of her time at MidCentral DHB and of all the team has accomplished.

“It has been a real privilege to have been entrusted with the role of Chief Executive for MidCentral District Health Board. Despite the exciting future ahead with the transition to Health New Zealand on 1 July, I’ve decided that the time is right for us to manage our own transition.

“We have a strong leadership team here, and I will spend the next two months supporting them and ensuring this change goes smoothly.”

While there is more to come over the coming months, Ms Cook did mention some of the accomplishments she feels have been key for the organisation. “I am very proud of our work to develop a locality approach for direct investment into communities, meeting their specific needs and aspirations. We are also making steady progress to reduce inequities, particularly for Māori. I have very much valued the support of our partners in this, in particular iwi, the PHO, local government, the Ministry of Social Development, and healthcare providers.”

MidCentral DHB Chair Brendan Duffy said the board has been appreciative of Ms Cook's leadership during a challenging time for health.

“Upon stepping into the role, Kath has dedicated her efforts to improving health facilities, access to treatments and care, as well as Māori healthcare services and engagement. Her focus on building leadership within the DHB is recognised by the Board, and her continued confidence in the leadership of the DHB will serve it well in the future.

“While it’s not goodbye just yet, we will be thanking Kath for her service and acknowledging her positive contribution to the many areas of the DHB. We know she’ll be leaving a lasting legacy.”

Health New Zealand has agreed that Dr Jeff Brown, a key member of the leadership team, will act as CEO following Ms Cook’s departure. “I think Jeff will do very well in the role, and we will spend the next two months collaborating closely,” adds Ms Cook.

