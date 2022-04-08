Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Medicinal Cannabis Collaboration Boosts Export Ambitions

Friday, 8 April 2022, 2:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Medicinal Cannabis Council

New Zealand’s potential to develop a high-grade medicinal cannabis export sector has been given a significant boost by the funding of a major programme to study and improve medicinal cannabis genetic breeding and organic production.

Steve Wilson, chair of Te Kaunihera o Te Rongoā Taru o Aotearoa/ New Zealand Medicinal Cannabis Council (NZMCC), says the $32.2m Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFFF) programme will benefit the medical cannabis industry. Along with the research an organic cultivation handbook will be published and made available to all.

“The announcement of this large-scale industry development project is an exceptional example of government and business working together at a critical time for our sector as we prepare for a significant export opportunity,” Mr Wilson says.

“Puro operates at the forefront of organic and best practice cultivation. Its collaborative approach to develop and fast track research programs will provide real and long-lasting benefits to all New Zealand cultivators, medicines manufacturers and, as a result, the New Zealand economy.”

Members of the NZMCC are committed to producing medicinal cannabis products that meet or exceed the world’s highest pharmaceutical standards.

“We’d particularly like to thank the Ministry for Primary Industries for its work and Minister Damien O’Connor for supporting this project,” Mr Wilson says. “The Puro led project will demonstrate that with industry and Government working together, there will be returns on investment through new jobs, a boost to the economy and positive regional socio-economic impacts for New Zealand.”

