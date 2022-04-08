Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Supreme Night For VisionWest

Friday, 8 April 2022, 4:42 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

Last night 500 people, across 5 locations were brought together for an evening designed to celebrate the best businesses in North & West Auckland.

It was a night worth celebrating for many businesses across the region, especially for VisionWest Community Trust as they secured the win for the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2021 – North & West Region. The announcement capped an already successful evening for VisionWest after they won the Excellence in Strategy and Planning earlier in the evening.

“We entered in good faith and hoped for the best, but this is the reward of our mahi and good work that the people at VisionWest have done. For VisionWest there is no end, we are going to continue to put good strategies and planning in place, we still believe in transformation of lives and building healthy communities. We are an organisation that help people believe in themselves, that they can get up on their own feet and they can change their life around.” says Arvind Dayal, VisionWest Chair

Auckland Business Chamber Chief Executive Michael Barnett congratulated VisionWest on their success.

“They have shown resilience, and innovation through both stable and unprecedented times and are deserving winners. It is important they are recognised.” says Michael Barnett, Chief Executive, Auckland Business Chamber.

Other category winners this evening included eco-friendly maternity brand Think Green Ltd. (Haakaa); experts in moving and packing, World Moving & Storage; Huski, performance drinkware products; Harbour Hospice, specialist, palliative care provider, providing compassionate end of life care; small batch; Bootleg Jerky Co, Premium, 100% grass feed beef jerky and meet snacks, Unipharm Healthy Manufacturing Co. Ltd, natural health solution provider, focusing on contract manufacturing and exporting services; ACH Consulting, a multi-disciplinary engineering design consultancy; and Recreational Services, New Zealand’s largest parks and turf management specialists.

Westpac NZ Head of Business Banking, Mark Steed, praised the courage and tenacity of Auckland businesses through two years of uncertainty.

“Tonight’s winners and finalists, as well as the wider business community, have excelled at finding new ways of doing business with new customers,” Mr Steed said. “Their strength and resilience will be vital as Auckland prepares to open back up to the world in 2022.

“At Westpac, we‘re proud to be working with Kiwi businesses and using our industry specialisation approach to help them adapt and thrive. Whatever this year throws at us, we know they’ll continue to help drive our economy in a strong and sustainable way.”

