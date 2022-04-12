Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Simplicity Foundation Donates Another $480,000 To Charity, And Appoints New Chair

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 10:16 am
Press Release: Simplicity

The Simplicity Foundation, a charity which owns 100% of KiwiSaver default provider Simplicity, has just donated $480,000 to the following charities:

Trees That Count - $234,000 to plant an additional 36,000 native trees across the country.
Upside mentoring - $61,000 to support more mentoring programmes for 9-13 year olds across New Zealand.

Sustainable Coastlines - $60,000 for riparian planting to improve water quality in the Hauraki Gulf.

Red Cross Refugee Services - $25,000 for youth refugee support and development services in Wellington.

In February, Peter Neilson, the chair of the Simplicity Foundation, died of cancer. The Foundation has made a donation of $100,000 in his name to the Auckland University Centre for Cancer Research.

Total donations now exceed $3.6 million, and are growing at over $150,000 a month. 15% of all Simplicity fees are paid to the Foundation.

Marisa Fong appointed to chair Simplicity Foundation


The new chair of the Foundation is Marisa Fong, who has been a Trustee since 2016, and brings a wealth of experience in entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

She is a member of Entrepreneurs Organisation, NZ Asian Leaders, Superdiversity Institute, Global Women, Institute of Directors, Co. Of Women and associate member of Flying Kiwi Angels.


She also serves as Executive Judge for the New Zealander of the Year awards and was inducted into the New Zealand Hall of Fame for Women Entrepreneurs in October 2020.

“It’s a real privilege to step up to the role of chair and I know I’m filling big shoes after Peter’s stellar work for the last 6 years. It’s a great Board to be a part of, especially when the primary goal is to do good through giving,’’ said Ms Fong.


Sam Stubbs, Managing Director of Simplicity, said “Marisa has a huge heart, an awesome skill set, and we’re delighted she’s now the chair of our Foundation”.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Simplicity on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 