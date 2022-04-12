Ritchies Transport Names Michele Kernahan As CEO

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 12, 2022 – Ritchies Transport Limited (“Ritchies”, “the Company”), a leading transportation operator in New Zealand with an 87-year heritage, today announced the appointment of Michele Kernahan as Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Kernahan brings more than two decades of senior management experience in the manufacturing, transportation and infrastructure industries to Ritchies. She has spent the majority of her career at Fletcher Building Limited, where she held a range of roles over the course of 20 years, including Chief Executive of Building Products and Fletcher’s Construction division. She has also most recently held the role of CEO of Hall’s Group.

Ms. Kernahan is active in New Zealand’s business community, serving as an Independent Director of Ballance Agri Nutrients Limited and a member of the Institute of Directors and Global Women. She holds both a Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in History and Sociology from the University of Canterbury.

As Ritchies’ CEO, Ms. Kernahan will be responsible for accelerating the Company’s growth strategy as it builds on its leadership position to stay ahead of New Zealand’s evolving transportation needs, including supporting the country’s expanding public transport network and promoting greener solutions.

Ms. Kernahan succeeds Andrew Ritchie, who will continue to lead several strategic projects, working closely with the Board and new CEO. Her role became effective Monday 11 April, 2022.

“Ritchies sets the standard for providing trusted local and regional transport to communities across New Zealand, and I am incredibly honoured to lead the business and work closely with our talented and dedicated team,” said Ms. Kernahan. “Together, we have an incredible opportunity to shape the future of New Zealand’s transportation sector – not only by continuing to deliver unmatched service for our customers but also playing a leading role in adopting zero-emissions technology in our buses and coaches.”

