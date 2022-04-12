Giftbox Boutique Launch Mother’s Day Gift Box Range

Online gift hamper purveyor Giftbox Boutique has just launched its range of curated gift hampers for Mother’s Day 2022.

The Mother’s Day gift range includes delicious NZ-made artisan treats, chocolates, and bubbles. The company is also releasing two limited-edition gift baskets the “I Love You Mum” and the “Thank You Mum”.

Giftbox Boutique is offering free bonus gifts as part of their Mother’s Day promotion. These include, a Linden Leaves Pink Grapefruit & Pepper 25ml hand cream, an Ashley & Co Holding Aces Hand and Lip Kit, and ECOYA Maple Fragranced Room Spray. Customers just need to purchase any giftbox over $70 containing one of these brands to receive their free gift.

To complement their Mother’s Day gift range, Giftbox Boutique has partnered with LA-based video greeting company Cander. This will allow customers who purchase a Mother’s Day gift to personalise their gift with a video message

“While things are starting to open up, there are still a large number of Kiwis who won’t be home for Mother’s Day”, says Giftbox Boutique Director, Katie Gray. “We hope that our new video messages will help mums across NZ feel a bit closer to their kids overseas”.

When ordering a gift, users can select the option of recording or uploading a video or audio message to accompany their Mother’s Day gift. The gift is then delivered with a unique QR code for the recipient to scan. Once scanned, the message will play for the recipient.

“We have all become well accustomed with QR codes over the past couple of years”, explains Gray. “People of all ages are now very familiar with this technology through regularly scanning into businesses. When Cander outlined their QR-based video messaging service to us, we knew it was a perfect fit”.

The service is available on all purchases made on the Giftbox Boutique website – including the Mother’s Day range.

This year, Mother’s Day falls on Sunday May 8.

© Scoop Media

