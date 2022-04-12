Form-Fill-Seal Films Market To Report Sales Worth US$ 40.7 Bn By 2031: FMI

As per a study published by FMI, the global form-fill-seal (FFS) films market is expected to reach US$ 24.6 Bn in 2021. Rising applications of FFS films across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, building & construction, and agriculture industries is estimated to drive growth in the market.

As per the study, sales of FFS films are expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period 2021-2031, totaling US$ 40.7 Bn by 2031.

Form-fill-seal films are among the most cost-effective, flexible, and sustainable packaging solutions. They provide a large canvas to the manufacturers for enhancing the attractiveness of their products using excellent flexographic printing technologies.

This is making FFS films ideal for packaging consumer goods and food products, accelerating growth in the market. Driven by this, sales of FFS are projected to witness year-on-year growth of 4% between 2020 and 2021.

Demand for form-fill-seal films is rapidly increasing across the food industry owing to their exceptional protection against oxygen, moisture, and ultraviolet (UV) light.

They retain the aroma, taste, and flavor of food products by eliminating the need for preservatives. Hence, these films are extensively being used for packaging food products such as bakery, dairy products, meat, seafood, and poultry.

As per FMI, sachets and pouches are anticipated to dominate the application segment, accounting for nearly 51.8% of the total sales through 2031. Pouches and sachets made using form-fill-seal films keep products fresh for a longer duration.

They also add utility to the packaging by offering eye catching finish and aesthetic look. Thus, these solutions are highly sought-after for packaging food and pharmaceutical products.

“Rising inclination towards using sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions along with increasing demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products with no added preservatives is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in coming years,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Films Market Study

The U.S. is projected to emerge as a leading market in North America, accounting for nearly 90% of the sales by 2031 end.

Germany is estimated to account for around 1/5th of the Europe FFS film demand through 2031, owing to the rising sales of packaged food products.

India is forecast to witness substantial growth in the South Asia market, accounting for nearly 41% of the revenue share by 2031.

Japan is expected to create an incremental opportunity of about US$ 500 Mn during the assessment period.

Based on layer structure, the multilayer structure is anticipated lead the segment, accounting for over 73.6% of global sales through 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for easy-to-carry and flexible packaging solutions ideal for e-commerce activities and on-the-go consumer product packaging is spurring the sales of form-fill-seal films.

Growing need for safe, and sterile packaging for medical and pharmaceutical products to provide full-bodied protection against the external contagious environment is facilitating the growth in the healthcare & pharmaceuticals segment.

Key Restraints

Stringent government regulations regarding the production and use of plastics across the U.S., China, India, and others is expected to hamper the sales of form-fill-seal films.

High cost of aluminum foils compared to other substitutes such as polyethylene and polypropylene films is hindering the sales of form-fill-seal films made of aluminum foil.

Competitive Landscape

The top 5 players operating in the global form-fill-seal films market are Sealed Air Corporation, Mondi Plc, ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc., Retal Industries Ltd., and Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH. These companies are expected to hold around 20% to 25% of the revenue share through 2031.

Key manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing recyclable and sustainable packaging solutions to improve sales. Some of the players are aiming at entering into strategic collaborations, partnership, agreement, mergers and acquisitions to strength their global footprint.

For instance,

In July 2021, ProAmpac, a leading global flexible packaging company, announced acquiring, a U.K. based pioneer in flexographic printing, Ultimate Packaging. The acquisition will assist the company to strengthen its market position in food flexible packaging and expand its consumer base in the U.K.

In July 2020, Mondi Plc, a British multinational packaging company, announced partnering with an Austrian-based meat producer, Hütthaler to develop new recyclable mono-material films for poultry, meat, and sausage products.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Plc

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Retal Industries Ltd.

ProAmpac Intermediate, Inc.

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Elif Plastik Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

Indevco Plastics Longview, LLC

BP Plastics Holding Bhd

Thrace Polyfilms S.A

Nordfolien GmbH

Oerlemans Packaging BV

More Valuable Insights on Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Films Market

In its latest report, Future Market Insights report on global form-fill-seal (FFS) films market offers incisive coverage, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021 to 2031. The study also divulges in essential insights of the market which is segmented on the basis of:

By Material Type:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Aluminum Foil

Others

By Layer Structure:

Monolayer Films

Multilayer Films

By Application:

Sachets & Pouches

Bags & Sacks

Others

By End-Use:

Food

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture & Allied Products

Building & Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into form-fill-seal (FFS) films market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for form-fill-seal (FFS) films market between 2021 and 2031

Form-fill-seal (FFS) films market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Form-fill-seal (FFS) films market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

