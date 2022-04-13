Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Billions Of Dollars Needed To Replace Ageing Asbestos Pipes

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 9:17 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Water New Zealand says there are thousands of kilometres of asbestos water pipes throughout New Zealand and replacing them will cost billions of dollars.

Chief executive Gillian Blythe says the water industry has known about the looming costs of repairing and replacing deteriorating asbestos piping for many years.

“We know that asbestos piping is not as resilient as it was thought to be when it was widely installed throughout the country in the mid 20th century.

“It was believed at the time that asbestos pipes would last around 100 years but we now know they deteriorate much faster and that many pipes in the ground are now in very poor condition.

“As well as leaching asbestos, they are likely to be leaking water and therefore a potential source of contamination.

“Leaking pipes are a big source of network water loss in New Zealand. Water New Zealand’s National Performance Review has revealed that 20 percent of our water supply is lost through pipe leakage before it reaches the tap.

“But it is difficult to assess the condition of asbestos pipes underground because deterioration can depend on a number of environmental factors including the level of seismic activity and ground conditions.

“That’s why we have produced a guide, the National Asbestos Cement Pressure Pipe Manual, aimed at helping water infrastructure asset managers understand the condition and likely remaining life of their asbestos pipelines.”

It is available on the Water New Zealand website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 