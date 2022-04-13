Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TSB Awarded Consumer NZ People’s Choice For Seventh Consecutive Year

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 9:23 am
Press Release: TSB Bank

TSB has been recognised as a Consumer NZ People’s Choice for the seventh year in a row, the first bank to ever achieve this benchmark year on year.

The 2022 Consumer NZ banking satisfaction survey found 78 percent of TSB customers were very satisfied and 82 percent said they were unlikely to switch banks any time soon.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says this strong result reflects the consistent dedication of the TSB team over the past seven years.

“To receive this award for the seventh year running is a phenomenal achievement and is fantastic recognition of the extra lengths our people will go to support our customers, especially after a tough couple of years.

“Looking after our customers and helping them achieve great outcomes is simply what we do. Our history of delivering outstanding customer care is what TSB is known for and we are so proud of.”

Consumer NZ Chief Executive Jon Duffy says “Consumers have told us that TSB have consistently provided excellent customer service. We are happy to award them a People’s Choice endorsement for the seventh year in a row”.

Ms Cooper says: “TSB is NZ owned by a philanthropic organisation, so our customers are supporting the Aotearoa community as 100% of our profits stay in the local economy right across the motu.”

