TradeWindow Partners With PortConnect To Offer Greater End-to-end Supply Chain Visibility For Customers

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 9:29 am
Press Release: TradeWindow

Auckland, NZ. TradeWindow, a leading Australasian trade tech company headquartered in Takapuna Auckland, has partnered with comprehensive online cargo management system PortConnect, to offer another layer of supply chain visbility for its customers.

PortConnect’s software provides visibility of the status of cargo within the sea and inland ports, which will be integrated through an API connection with TradeWindow’s digital trade network.

PortConnect provides container and vessel data for the Ports of Auckland, Port of Tauranga, Timaru Container Terminal and Lyttelton Port Company who together process more than 70% of New Zealand’s exports. Cargo movements through the ports are a significant stage in exporters (and importers) supply chain transactions.

TradeWindow’s CEO, AJ Smith says the extra end-to-end visibility is something TradeWindow is always looking to provide for customers, especially at a time where there is more strain than ever on global supply chains.

“Given that 99% of New Zealand’s exports are by sea freight, visibility of cargo is crucial to our customers. To have another segment of the supply chain integrated with our network is exciting for us – we want to be able to provide the best end-to-end transparency and this partnership with PortConnect is a step in the right direction for everyone involved.”

It’s also good news for importers on TradeWindow’s platforms – having visbility of cargo in and out of Auckland Port (New Zealand’s largest import port) will add value for importers using TradeWindow’s digital trade platform.

PortConnect General Manager, Dan Cowie says the company is pleased to be partnering with TradeWindow to support the New Zealand export market.

“This integration creates ease for exporters and importers to ensure containers have required clearances and reduce storage at the inland and sea ports.”

“We are looking forward to working with TradeWindow as an innovation partner providing real-time standardised data for the global supply chain.”

PortConnect data will be available for select TradeWindow customers from 1 June 2022.

