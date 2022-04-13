Turmeric's The Superfood With Amazing Healing Properties

Turmeric is an ancient superfood, used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years. It is one of the most researched plants in the world with thousands of scientific studies and cited published articles.

Authentic medical studies have shown that it has many health benefits for your brain and body. It does not only assist in curing and improving many illnesses but also aids in preventing diseases. It must be taken in the right format to ensure bio-availability. Turmeric contains not just Curcumin but many active compounds, including three Curcuminoids and Turmerones.

The main reason Turmeric is so beneficial to our health is that it has powerful natural Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory properties.

Antioxidants are substances that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental and other pressures. They are sometimes called “free-radical scavengers.”

Anti-Inflammatories are substances that treat or reduce inflammation or swelling in our bodies. It is now known that many diseases and illnesses are caused by inflammation.

Turmeric is known to be a very effective immune booster and aids the immune system to help fight, prevent and shorten infections caused by viruses and bacteria. It also helps fight and aide many conditions, the like of;

Inflammation whereby turmeric can improve movement and relieve joint pains and aches, particularly conditions like Arthritis and Osteoarthritis.

Bowel conditions in that turmeric’s anti-inflammatory assistance helps gastrointestinal diseases by reducing inflammation, like Crohn’s. It also helps with diarrhea and cramping.

The anti-inflammatory properties of Turmeric can positively effect the brain by promoting memory retention and warding off the symptoms of neurological diseases that degenerate brain cells, like Alzheimer’s and Dementia. It also assists with slowing Multiple Sclerosis and can be an effective treatment for depression.

Turmeric may have properties that prevent your healthy cells from the DNA damage that happens during cancer formation, thereby helping to prevent cancer cells from developing. It may help in preventing and treating cancer cells like melanoma and sarcomas and is a strong antioxidant.

Turmeric can help fight heart diseases. Turmeric can increase white blood cell count, support the endothelium, regulate blood pressure and control cholesterol and is an Anticoagulant.

Turmeric is a powerful liver detoxifier and can detoxify the liver for overall liver health. It helps remove and eliminate alcohol.

The antimicrobial properties of Turmeric speed up wound and scar healing as well as general skin repair. It can help with various skin conditions and allergies caused by yeast, bacterial and fungal infections. It also helps suppress harmful eye inflammation like Uveitis.

And lastly, turmeric is a mighty antioxidant which can slow down aging and possibly even increase lifespan by reducing damage caused by free radicals.

With this growing awareness, turmeric ‘guru’ Dr Doug English, an Australian veterinarian spent many years researching and implementing the powerful healing properties of Turmeric on his animal patients. As there can be no placebo effect when it comes to animals, he knew he was onto a winner. He confirmed that it not only heals but also prevents illness due to its powerful anti- inflammatory properties.

But he also found that the active compounds of Turmeric like Curcuminoids are not easily absorbed by and retained in the body without assistance. To overcome this, he developed and formulated Golden Paste which is proving to be the most effective means of consuming turmeric in that it aids absorption by and retention in the body.

Ready-made Golden Paste is now available in the UK, USA and most recently in Australasian from proud New Zealand manufacturer’s Golden Turmeric who offer their Turmeric Golden Paste in no mess 200g pouches. Turmeric Golden paste is the best turmeric supplement because of it being bio-available for absorption and is also, interestingly, the most cost-effective method of gaining all the amazing health benefits turmeric has to offer to both people and their pets.

