Air New Zealand Adjusts Travel Requirements For Orange Traffic Light Setting

Wednesday, 13 April 2022, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

As New Zealand moves through the peak of Omicron and the country moves to the orange traffic light setting, Air New Zealand will be adjusting some of its travel requirements.

From tomorrow, customers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or negative test to fly around Aotearoa, and from 1 May 2022, it will remove its no jab, no fly vaccination policy for international customers.

The airline will also begin to welcome back its much-loved food and beverage offering on domestic flights from Friday 15 April.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says as New Zealand has seen a drop in transmission and is overall, a highly vaccinated population, removing some of the requirements makes sense.

“As Omicron took hold in the community, we put in place several temporary measures aimed at keeping our employees, customers and New Zealand safe. After a careful risk assessment, we feel now is the right time to step back some of those measures.

“New Zealand is moving back towards a sense of normality. We’re seeing customers return to our domestic network and we’re welcoming back Australians from today. We’re aware that Covid is not behind us yet and we have taken a considered approach and will continue to revise safety measures depending on what we’re seeing here in New Zealand and around the world.

“I would like to send a heartfelt thanks to our customers for the support they’ve shown us throughout the pandemic, most notably while this requirement was in place.

“It’s terrific to finally be getting our food and beverage service back up and running again, we know it’s something our customers look forward to when they fly with us.”

Masks will still be required onboard under the orange traffic light setting for customers and employees.

Air New Zealand’s Domestic Flexibility Policy is in place until 30 April meaning customers with a booking up until 30 April 2022 who no longer wish to travel can opt into credit or change their flight with no change fees.

