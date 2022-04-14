No Mobile Data Worries For 2degrees And BNZ Customers

From today, Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) customers with a 2degrees mobile data connection will have no data costs when using specific BNZ banking services.

The partnership between the two companies means customers are now able to access free mobile data while banking on the BNZ app, BNZ online banking or the BNZ website, on their phone and when connected to the 2degrees mobile network in New Zealand.

BNZ Executive Technology, Paul Littlefair, says BNZ is the first bank to offer mobile banking free of data costs in New Zealand with 2degrees the second telco to become a partner in the initiative.

“We’re removing barriers to online banking, ensuring our customers can bank without worrying about data usage.

“The majority of our customers are banking digitally and it’s fantastic to partner with 2degrees to give them yet another reason to jump online and take control of their banking,” he says.

2degrees Chief Business Officer Andrew Fairgray says this initiative aligns well with 2degrees’ purpose of Fighting for Fair to make New Zealand a better place to live, making banking easier and more accessible for as many Kiwis as possible.

“Partnering with BNZ has been a great opportunity for us to bring our purpose to life and help bridge the digital divide for customers. We are pleased to be able to do our part in not only making digital banking more accessible but helping to alleviate any worry our customers may have about needing credit or data to do essential banking activities.”

2degrees customers need to have an active data enabled connection on a 2degrees prepay or pay monthly mobile plan to access specific BNZ banking services.

Free mobile banking for BNZ and 2degrees customers begins today.

