Air New Zealand Resumes Flights To More North American Destinations

Today, Air New Zealand resumes its non-stop service to San Francisco, and looks forward to resuming services to Honolulu on 4 July and to Houston on 7 July.

This follows the airline recently announcing commencement of its new service between Auckland and New York, JFK from 17 September 2022, and the airline carrying passengers daily between Auckland and Los Angeles since March this year. Air New Zealand has also been flying three times a week to Vancouver since February.

The services to San Francisco will initially operate three times a week with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, meaning that customers flying these routes will be able to enjoy the airline’s uniquely kiwi Business Premier, Premium Economy and Economy Skycouch product offerings.

The configuration of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will service these routes offers more Premium seats than other Dreamliners in the airline’s fleet.

“Recommencing services across our North America routes as the border reopens is another step towards the gradual resumption of flights to destinations across our international network,” says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

“Our North America network plays a key role in our Kia Mau Thrive strategy, so it’s great to be able to reopen another important port into the region. San Francisco is a year-round destination for Kiwis and equally, an important departure point for Americans looking to visit New Zealand and Australia.”

“With our strong partnership with United Airlines, our customers can fly daily to hundreds of domestic destinations across the USA. And with our Star Alliance and other alliances partners, we also offer multiple international connecting opportunities to Canada, UK and Europe.”

Flight schedule for Auckland – San Francisco from 14 April:

Flight No. Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency NZ8 787-9 Dreamliner Auckland 7:45pm San Francisco 1:05pm Tue, Thu, Sat NZ7 San Francisco 10:05pm Auckland 6:10am



Flight schedule for Auckland – Honolulu from 4 July:

Flight No. Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency NZ10 787-9 Dreamliner Auckland 9:55pm Honolulu 8:30am Tue, Thu, Sun NZ09 Honolulu 10:00am Auckland 5:00pm



Flight schedule for Auckland - Houston from 7 July:

Flight No. Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency NZ28 787-9 Dreamliner Auckland 7:45pm Houston 4:20pm Mon, Thu, Sun NZ29 Houston 9:55pm Auckland 5:55am

