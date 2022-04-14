Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Resumes Flights To More North American Destinations

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 11:23 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Today, Air New Zealand resumes its non-stop service to San Francisco, and looks forward to resuming services to Honolulu on 4 July and to Houston on 7 July.

This follows the airline recently announcing commencement of its new service between Auckland and New York, JFK from 17 September 2022, and the airline carrying passengers daily between Auckland and Los Angeles since March this year. Air New Zealand has also been flying three times a week to Vancouver since February.

The services to San Francisco will initially operate three times a week with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, meaning that customers flying these routes will be able to enjoy the airline’s uniquely kiwi Business Premier, Premium Economy and Economy Skycouch product offerings.

The configuration of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will service these routes offers more Premium seats than other Dreamliners in the airline’s fleet.

“Recommencing services across our North America routes as the border reopens is another step towards the gradual resumption of flights to destinations across our international network,” says Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty.

“Our North America network plays a key role in our Kia Mau Thrive strategy, so it’s great to be able to reopen another important port into the region. San Francisco is a year-round destination for Kiwis and equally, an important departure point for Americans looking to visit New Zealand and Australia.”

“With our strong partnership with United Airlines, our customers can fly daily to hundreds of domestic destinations across the USA. And with our Star Alliance and other alliances partners, we also offer multiple international connecting opportunities to Canada, UK and Europe.”

Flight schedule for Auckland – San Francisco from 14 April:

Flight No. Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency 
NZ8 787-9 Dreamliner

Auckland

7:45pm

San Francisco

1:05pm

Tue, Thu, Sat 
NZ7

San Francisco

10:05pm

Auckland

6:10am


Flight schedule for Auckland – Honolulu from 4 July:

Flight No. Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency 
NZ10 787-9 Dreamliner

Auckland

9:55pm

Honolulu

8:30am

Tue, Thu, Sun 
NZ09

Honolulu

10:00am

Auckland

5:00pm


Flight schedule for Auckland - Houston from 7 July:

Flight No. Aircraft Departs Arrives Frequency 
NZ28 787-9 Dreamliner

Auckland

7:45pm

Houston

4:20pm

Mon, Thu, Sun 
NZ29

Houston

9:55pm

Auckland

5:55am

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 