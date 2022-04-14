Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Frustrated NZ Employers Face Public Holiday Pitfalls

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Employsure

As small to medium businesses across New Zealand continue to be challenged by the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, the steady run of designated public holidays poses potential pitfalls when it comes to effectively understanding and managing entitlements for workers.

Employsure Business Partner, Ms Emma Dawson, said the twelve designated public holidays in New Zealand in the coming year makes it critical for every employer to understand the impact of employee entitlements on their business – particularly the impact of Mondayisation on their bottom line.

“It can be difficult for employers to identify which date an employee should receive their public holiday entitlement. In circumstances where a public holiday falls on a Saturday or Sunday, an employee’s public holiday might be moved to the following Monday, or in some cases Tuesday,” Ms Dawson said.

“It is important that employers are aware that in general, if a public holiday falls on a day an employee would normally work, they are entitled to a paid day off,”she said.

Each time a long weekend comes around it creates an increased likelihood of a small business employer making an unintentional payment mistake and that risk is heightened when they are busy trying to cover for last minute gaps in staffing.”

The Employsure team is bracing for a spike in contacts in advance of each public holiday from employers wanting help to navigate the complexity of employee entitlements, correctly remunerate staff and fulfil their obligations under the Holiday Act 2003.

“Employsure has developed a comprehensive and easy-to-understand guide to support New Zealand businesses and help them understand their obligations as an employer,” Ms Dawson said.

If an employee works on a public holiday, they are entitled to be paid at least time and a half on that day. Mondayisation does not affect, and is not affected by, shop trading restrictions which happen on days such as Anzac Day morning. These always apply on the calendar date of certain holidays.

However, an employee cannot receive public holiday entitlements for both the calendar date and the observed date.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Employsure on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Latest State Of The Environment Report Released
A comprehensive assessment of New Zealand’s environment shows improvements in some areas, but continued reduction in many aspects of environmental quality, with consequences for human health and wellbeing, according to the state of the environment report Environment Aotearoa 2022 released today... More>>


Statistics: Highest Annual Food Price Increase In Over 10 Years
Food prices were 7.6 percent higher in March 2022 compared with March 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Provisional Authorisation Granted For News Publishers’ Association To Engage In Collective Bargaining With Meta & Google
The Commerce Commission has provisionally authorised the News Publishers’ Association of New Zealand to collectively negotiate with Meta and Google... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>


Electricity Authority: Better Transmission Pricing Supports Low-emissions Future
Following the conclusion of a significant structural reform and consultation process, the Electricity Authority has decided to adopt a new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM)... More>>

Canterbury Museum: Palaeontologists Find Mystery ‘Relic’ Bird Fossil At St Bathans
An ancient bird recently discovered at New Zealand’s most significant fossil site for land-dwelling animals has scientists scratching their heads... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 