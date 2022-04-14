Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Another Big Lotto Win From Henderson’s Meg Star

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 5:28 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

An Auckland man has one million reasons to celebrate after the ticket he purchased from Meg Star in Henderson won him $1 million with Lotto First Division last night (Wednesday 13 April).

The win comes less than a month after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million with a Powerball ticket purchased from the same Lotto store.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, is a regular Lotto player who had heard about the big Powerball win in Henderson last month.

“I’ve been buying Lotto tickets for years and knew someone had won Powerball from Meg Star Lotto shop, so thought I’d pick up a ticket there – you never know if some of the luck will rub off on you!” laughed the man.

After stashing the ticket in his wallet, the man headed off to work, not knowing how much that decision would change his life.

“Before work today, I popped into my local Lotto shop and used the Lotto self-scanner to check my ticket. The machine played the winning music, which was a nice surprise - but I had no idea how much I had won,” said the man.

“The lady at the counter then scanned my ticket and told me quietly that I had won First Division. I thought I must be hearing things – I was completely stunned!

“After taking care of the paperwork, I texted my wife to say I had a surprise for her, and she immediately called to ask what was going on. I wanted to share the news in person – so said I would pop by her work. She was very confused!

“When I arrived at her work and showed her the receipt with the amount we’d won - she instantly started crying and we had a huge hug.

“Once we had caught our breath, I told her I needed to get to work – I was running late!” laughed the man.

With the prize now safely claimed, the couple are looking forward to paying off their mortgage and setting themselves up for the future.

The $1 million winning Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Meg Star in Auckland for the draw on Wednesday 13 April 2022.

© Scoop Media

