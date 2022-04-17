Crikey! Infamous Pizza Chain Ready To Raise HELL In Australia

Wellington, 17 April 2022 – All HELL will soon be let loose in Australia, as New Zealand’s most notorious pizza makers get ready to cross the ditch and deliver their underworldly charms to the Land Down Under.

Building on the success of a 74-strong franchise network in New Zealand, HELL Pizza will offer the unique experience Kiwis already know and love to Australian customers from mid-2022, beginning in Brisbane - and in true HELL style, the company has chosen to announce the resurrection of HELL Australia on Easter Sunday.

The company will open its first store in the next few months and plans to first grow its footprint across Queensland before looking at nationwide expansion. It is working with the industry-leading restaurant group that also owns and operates the popular Burrito Bar chain in Australia in order to establish the HELL brand there.

Ben Cumming, CEO of HELL, says the timing is right to return to Australia.

“What we do at HELL is totally unique in Australia - there’s a very clear gap in the market for what we offer. From our environmental and sustainability commitments to our quality free-range ingredients, as well as catering for vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free consumers while delivering a premium pizza experience - there’s nothing else quite like it.

“Business-wise, we’ve never been better positioned to firmly establish HELL in Australia. From our systems to our people, our head office team is primed and ready to support an Australian network of franchises. We are excited about the opportunities Australia offers to grow our brand and can’t wait to spread some HELL chaos across the Tasman, although we’ll make sure they never try and claim they invented us,” he says.

Hospitality business expert Steve Willis is heading up the HELL brand in Australia. No stranger to the depths of HELL, he has previously owned and operated a number of the company’s franchise stores in Canterbury and Auckland. He says his existing networks and business success with other big food names will help pave the way for HELL to bring its own particular brand of magic to Australia.

“We have the expertise and infrastructure already in place to make sure a brand as distinctive as HELL is launched well and is a success. We’re already fielding interest from prospective franchise owners who recognise the opportunity HELL has in Australia. There’s a definite space in the market for this offering, and we’re excited to get the doors open to our first store,” he says.

HELL will be offering its hugely popular Kiwi menu to Australian consumers and its market-leading ethical and environmental values and carbon-neutral delivery promise. The first Australian store is set to open in mid-2022.

About HELL

Established in Wellington in 1996, HELL pizza has grown to become one of New Zealand's most infamous and well-known brands. With 74 franchises throughout New Zealand and more than 1100 staff, it produces more than 75,000 free-range pizzas every week. With a focus on quality, it offers Kiwi consumers an ethical option in convenience foods. Supporting a range of causes - including the New Zealand Book Awards, and IHC's Project Active, HELL is an active member of the communities in which it operates.

